Campers and staff from Camp Waldemar, near the North fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Shortly before daybreak on Friday, July 4, heavy rainfall in central Texas caused devastating floodwaters to sweep through the region, leading to a growing death toll of more than 100 people.

According to AP News, 27 of the victims were campers and counselors at Camp Mystic, an all-girls Christian summer camp that sits along the edge of the Guadalupe River in Kerr County, Texas. Wire reports say these and other nearby campers were carried away by the wall of water the Guadalupe River created when the storm caused it to rise approximately 26 feet in just 45 minutes.

Amid such loss, faith leaders and congregations have expressed their support, issuing calls for prayer, opening their doors to those in need and extending resources to those impacted, as well as those wanting to help.

A sheriff's deputy pauses while combing through the banks of the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

Calls for prayer

Speaking to the pilgrims at the close of the Angelus on Sunday, July 6, Pope Leo XIV offered his “sincere condolences to all the families who have lost loved ones” as a result of the Texas floods, “in particular their daughters who were at summer camp.”

“We pray for them,” he continued.

In a similar spirit, local faith leaders and congregations have expressed feelings of joint mourning, testifying of hope in worship and inviting all to join them in prayer.

“Jesus is our hope,” said the Rev. Joey Tombrella, a pastor at First Baptist Church Kerrville, in a Facebook post made Saturday. “No matter what trial, no matter what difficulty, … no matter what trauma you are going through personally: Jesus is the answer.”

The Rev. Tombrella invited those in the area to visit First Baptist Church Kerrville on Sunday to worship and pray for one another.

Likewise, the Rev. Bert Baetz, rector of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville, wrote a message to his congregation on social media on Sunday, saying: “We are living through the most devastating days here in the Hill Country. … Keep praying boldly for all of our loved ones and those yet to be found.”

Parishioner Robert Johnston, of Kerrville, prays during church services held at Hunt Baptist Church, Sunday, July 6, 2025, after recent flooding in Hunt, Texas. | Rodolfo Gonzalez, Associated Press

The Episcopal News Service reported Monday that several Episcopalians are among Texas’ flood victims.

Also on Monday, the North America Southwest Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement of hope and solidarity.

“We mourn and pray for those who lost loved ones and friends,” wrote Elder Jose L. Alonso, Elder Michael A. Dunn and Elder Jonathan S. Schmitt. “At a time of such unimaginable loss, we believe the Lord is extending His hand to uplift and comfort those whose hearts need refuge at this time of great sorrow.”

They affirmed the hope that rises as “those of all faiths” work to serve those grieving and their communities.

Other faiths and congregations — such as the First United Methodist Church, the Zion Lutheran Church and the Diocese of Austin — expressed their support and faith in prayer through similar messaging.

A show of support

In addition to calls for prayer, several faiths and congregations — such as Victory Baptist Church and the Archdiocese of San Antonio — opened their doors and arms to receive those in need of food, shelter and other supplies.

For example, on Friday, the Archdiocese of San Antonio published a statement via Facebook, where they pledged their support and detailed resources available to those affected by the “historic flooding.”

“As the archdiocese mourns together,” the statement reads, “many are coming forward, including archdiocesan entities and organizations, to assist in relief efforts.” The archdiocese listed Catholic Charities and its CEO J. Antonio Fernandez as ones who arrived at the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, Texas, to provide food, clothing, hygiene products and water to those in need.

The Notre Dame Catholic Church, which also opened its gym to any evacuees seeking shelter, later shared on Facebook that they were “overwhelmed” by the support that “poured in” during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“Thank you to all of our volunteers who sprung into action,” the church posted on Sunday.

Other ways that local faiths and congregations have shown their support toward flood victims and their families include special services and donation links.

“Keep praying, because it matters,” Bishop Cynthia Fierro Harvey told the congregation of First United Methodist Church Kerrville. “In the midst of all of this, God is with us and His steadfast love endures forever.”

Bishop Harvey continued to advocate for prayer in a video recorded for social media following the service. In it she asked those able to contribute funds to do so via their donation link.

Similarly, the Jewish Community of the Hill Country, the Islamic Center of San Antonio, the Episcopal Diocese of West Texas, the Archdiocese of San Antonio and Cross Kingdom Ministries have provided donation links for those willing and able to give.

Cross Kingdom Ministries added a warning against scammers and urged listeners to use donation links from sources, such as official web and social media pages.

Additional resources

Some local congregations and entities — such as Catholic Charities and the Rio Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church— have also organized nuanced resources to help those impacted and those desiring to help.

“We have curated a collection of worship resources, prayers, litanies and a blessing for a special offering to support those affected by the recent flooding,” wrote the Rio Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church on Facebook on Saturday.

Campers' belongings sit outside one of Camp Mystic's cabins near the Guadalupe River, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Hunt, Texas, after a flash flood swept through the area. | Eli Hartman, Associated Press

In a Facebook post, the Rio Texas Conference of The United Methodist Church also invited others to become the “hands and feet of Christ” by participating in an Emergency Response Team recertification training at a cost of $15 on July 10.

Catholic Charities informed flood victims about additional resources, such as counseling assistance, legal services and funeral expenses in a post made Monday.

“No one should have to face these challenges alone,” the post reads. “Together, we can bring hope and healing.”