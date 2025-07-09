On Oct. 9, 1825, 53 people arrived in New York City.
They’d left over three months earlier from Stavanger, Norway, spending weeks at sea in cramped conditions on a sloop, a type of sailboat. They had been a group of 52 people, until a couple welcomed their baby girl during the voyage. They were men and women, parents and children, and they were searching for better lives.
Now, people on both sides of the Atlantic are honoring these pioneers who participated in Norway’s first organized immigration to the U.S.
