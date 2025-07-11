Sister missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints teach two women in the Cape Coast area of Ghana. The church reported having the highest number of convert baptisms in a 12-month period on July 9, 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reported July 9 that, as of the end of June, it has recorded the highest number of convert baptisms in any 12-month period throughout its 195-year history.

News of its accelerating growth comes as researchers, writers and journalists observe what appears to be a renewed interest in faith, the church reported. It also follows Church President Russell M. Nelson’s declaration and promise to believers that “the best is yet to come.”

“My dear brothers and sisters, do you see what is happening right before our eyes?” asked President Nelson during the church’s October 2024 general conference. “I pray that we will not miss the majesty of this moment. The Lord is indeed hastening his work.”

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan walk near the Fukuoka Temple with a new member in Japan. The church reported having the highest number of convert baptisms in a 12-month period on July 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Growing numbers

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles shared more details behind the church’s recent growth while speaking to newly called mission leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, this summer.

He said that in 2024, the church saw 308,000 people join — approximately 50,000 people more than in 2023. He then explained that in the first quarter of 2025, every region of the world saw at least a 20% increase in convert baptisms compared to the same period the previous year.

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders at the Provo Missionary Training Center on June 19, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This is remarkable,” Elder Cook said. “Amazingly, each area of the world is finding these converts in ways that are tailored to the unique needs and circumstances of their specific region of the world.

“We thank the Lord for allowing us to witness his hand in these remarkable outcomes. He is the reason for this significant growth.”

Elder Cook added that new church members are participating in weekly worship services at higher rates, and that nearly 40,000 of the past year’s baptisms came from individuals who had previously been taught — a number that has continued to grow in recent years, aided by technological advances, according to the church.

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints listen to Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speak to new mission leaders and missionaries at the 2025 Seminar for New Mission Leaders held at the Provo Missionary Training Center on June 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

According to a news release, the church has “more members (17.5 million), missionaries (80,000), congregations (31,670), missions (450) and temples (382) than it has ever had.” Members are also involved in a record number of humanitarian projects.

And contrary to notions of declining faith among younger generations, Elder Clark G. Gilbert, commissioner of the Church Educational System, said “the highest percentage ever” of youth and young adults are receiving religious education through the church’s seminaries and institutes.

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints walk through the streets of the Philippines. The church reported having the highest number of convert baptisms in a 12-month period on July 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Growing faith

The news release highlighted personal stories of growing faith.

“Choosing to follow Jesus Christ is the best decision I’ve ever made, and it’s led me to a deeper understanding of God’s love,” said Ali, a convert to the church, in a post made on the church’s social pages.

Ali grew curious about the church’s teachings after he and his family moved to Utah. And while his path to God has not been free of challenges, it has given him purpose.

“I’ve faced challenges — including being distanced from my family — but I’ve found peace and purpose in following the promptings of the Holy Ghost,” he said.

In another social post, Idrienne, a lawyer in Washington, D.C., said she was on an “exhausting” search for “home” until she found the Church of Jesus Christ.

“For the first time, I felt I had found what I was searching for,” she said. “I promised myself that if I felt this sense of belonging again, I would keep going. And I did.”

Idrienne said she then reached out to the missionaries and was baptized soon after.

Explaining the growth of faith and activity within the church, Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles told the Church News the Lord is “moving with his people.”

“The Lord is working. The Spirit is working in this generation, and they feel it,” he said. “I believe they are turning to the Lord. Their faith is growing.”