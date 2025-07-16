From keeping children occupied to working around busy schedules, brainstorming an agenda for your family’s summer vacation can be daunting. A visit to Latter-day Saint sites makes for an enlightening family outing where everyone can engage with the history of the restoration of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Here are a few to consider when making your summer plans.

Brigham Young University professor of Church History and Doctrine and historical researcher of global Latter-day Saint education, Casey Griffiths, said visiting historic sites tethers individuals to the stories of the early Latter-day Saints and enhances knowledge of their heritage. “Historic sites really make history come alive. It’s one thing to read it on a page in a book or on a website, but to actually visit the spot and see the geography really ties you to the site.”

The Kirtland Temple stands in Kirtland, Ohio, on Sunday, June 16, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Kirtland Temple

Plan a family trip to the Kirtland Temple in northeastern Ohio. This year will mark the second season that The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has begun offering tours of the Kirtland Temple, following the purchase of the temple from the Community of Christ church on March 5, 2024.

As the first temple constructed in this dispensation and the temple that Latter-day Saints believe Jesus appeared to Joseph Smith and Oliver Cowdery, the site bears importance for many individuals.

Griffiths said the Kirtland Temple is the only temple owned by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that operates as a historic site, where members of all faiths can explore the temple without a temple recommend. Plan to spend an hour on guided tours, where visitors are allowed on all three floors of the temple.

The Joseph Smith Birthplace Memorial in Sharon, Vt., on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Joseph Smith Birthplace

Visit the Joseph Smith Birthplace in Sharon, Vermont, a historical site and monument that memorializes Joseph Smith Jr.

Griffiths said in many ways, the Joseph Smith Birthplace was the first historic site of the church. “When it was dedicated, the church didn’t have a lot of historic sites.”

A 50-foot monument crafted from polished Vermont granite is planted in the countryside, steps away from a square outline of stones, marking the original site of the farmhouse where Joseph Smith was born. Griffiths said the granite shaft was one solid piece of stone, selected in a Vermont quarry 40 miles from Sharon. Moving the shaft back to Sharon was longer and tougher than anticipated. “They had several miracles happen. The ground froze so that they could get it past the swampy places.”

The Prophet’s nephew, President Joseph F. Smith, dedicated the monument and surrounding grounds for the 100th anniversary of Joseph Smith’s birthday on December 23, 1905, alongside other church leaders. Griffiths said there are seven places near the monument where the Smith family lived during their time in Vermont, including the house where Joseph Smith had leg operation. However, that house has been torn down and in its location now is a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. The site has since welcomed visitors to come and learn more about the Prophet, a tangible experience where families can see where his life began. Guided tours are available for no charge.

The Mormon Battalion Center at San Diego, California. | Crédito: A Igreja de Jesus Cristo dos Santos dos Últimos Dias

Mormon Battalion Historic Site at San Diego

Take your family to the Mormon Battalion Historic Site in San Diego, California to learn about what many church historians consider among the longest recorded U.S. military marches. The Mormon Battalion was a group of roughly 500 Latter-day Saints who joined the United States army in 1846 during the Mexican-American War.

The decision to enlist for each member of the Mormon Battalion was a testament to their faith in the Lord, where they wrestled with the decision of leaving their families destitute on the wild prairie to join the army and provide them with financial support.

As Brigham Young had prophesied before the war, the Mormon Battalion did not take part in any warfare. However, hardships presented themselves in other ways. The early Latter-day Saints endured fatigue, hunger and sickness. A lack of water and harsh terrain were the most severe of their challenges.

Ultimately, the soldiers of the Mormon Battalion played an important role in shaping the American West through their various contributions, such as improving trails as they moved west and participating in the discovery of Gold while helping with the construction of Sutter’s Mill, which Griffiths said led to the Gold Rush. Free admission at the Mormon Battalion Historic Site at San Diego offers an experience to understand the significance of the Saints who volunteered for the 2,000 mile march.

One of the spiral staircases in the St. George Tabernacle is shown Saturday, July 28, 2018. | Nick Adams, for the Deseret News

St. George Tabernacle

Latter-day Saints no longer build Tabernacles, and this 19th century building preserves the history of the saints during this time, providing an activity for your family to explore the pioneer’s craftsmanship still evident throughout the structure.

The St. George Tabernacle was completed in 1876, though it was used as a place of gathering and worship since 1869. Under the direction of Brigham Young, settlers constructed a building for worship in the recently established St. George. Members across the southern Utah Territory joined efforts to aid in the completion of the Tabernacle by working on the building or providing goods for its construction. Tithing donations helped fund the local red sandstone and labor as well.

Upon its completion, the tabernacle was used to host events like concerts, community celebrations, worship services, special conferences and memorial services.

In 1899, Church President Lorenzo Snow spoke to saints in the Saint George tabernacle, encouraging them to pay tithing. Griffiths said his speech had a significant role in stabilizing the Church’s finances. While touring the temple, visitors can take note of the visual language that conveys spiritual meaning. “The St. George Tabernacle has some really unique iconography, including a big All-Seeing Eye on the inside of the tabernacle.”

Many Latter-day Saint communities still have tabernacles, especially in northern Utah. Though these structures are also open to the public, Griffiths said the St. George Tabernacle is “among the most impressive.”

Now, the St. George Tabernacle is used for community events and offers free missionary guided tours.

A statue of brothers Joseph and Hyrum Smith is pictured outside the Historic Carthage Jail in Carthage, Illinois, on March 26, 2024. | Trent Toone, Church News

Carthage Jail

Explore a four-room guided tour with your family through the first jail that was built in Hancock County, Illinois, and learn of the events surrounding the martyrdom of Joseph Smith and his brother, Hyrum Smith.

Carthage Jail is a site that honors the lives of the Prophet and Hyrum, who were imprisoned on June 25, 1844. As they awaited their trial on the charge of treason, the two brothers were shot by an armed mob that stormed the jail two days later on June 27.

Griffiths said Carthage Jail served as a home and a jail at the time of Joseph Smith’s imprisonment. “The room that Joseph Smith was in when he was killed was actually the jailer and his wife’s bedroom, which they gave up for him so that he could be a little bit more comfortable.” A bullet hole still visible in one of the jail’s doors relays the sobering moment that Hyrum Smith was shot. “They found the original panel of the door and put it back in.” The tour of Carthage Jail starts in the visitor’s center, with a short orientation and video provided by missionary guides.

Each year, about 150,000 people visit the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, N.Y., where Joseph Smith had the First Vision. | Kenneth Mays

Sacred Grove

Walk through the Sacred Grove in Palmyra, New York, with your family and reflect on the event that young Joseph Smith witnessed in this forest. In a world teeming with competing religious parties, 14-year old Joseph sought answers about his salvation and what church would bring him to God. The young boy took his questions to a quiet place in the woods near his house. It was in this forest, now referred to as the Sacred Grove, that Joseph Joseph saw and received revelation from God the Father and his Beloved Son, Jesus Christ. This event, known as the First Vision, was the catalyst that commenced the restoration of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Griffiths said according to the 1835 Account of the First Vision, Joseph was visited by many angels, alongside the Father and the Son. A couple other pivotal events in Joseph’s life took place not too far from the sacred grove. “You are just a couple yards away from the recreation of the home where Moroni appears to Joseph Smith and the actual, original home where the Smiths were living when Joseph Smith brought the plates home from the Hill Cumorah.”

Visitors are welcome to tour the sacred Grove at their own pace, and benches are provided throughout the site for a moment of contemplation.

Site of Hawn's Mill in Caldwell County, Missouri, where on Oct. 30, 1838 17 Latter-day Saints were killed and 14 injured because of an assault by more than 200 armed men. | Kenneth Mays

Hawn’s Mill Site

Today, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints owns the land where an attack, known as the Hawn’s Mill Massacre, occurred. In the 1830s, Latter-day Saints built a settlement on a mill owned by Jacob Hawn. Though Hawn was not a member of the church, he was friendly with the Latter-day Saint families that lived in the community. As more members began to settle in the area, conflict between Missouri residents and Latter-day saint settlers began to stir. Fear that the saints would overrun the state and deprive them of their rights seized the thoughts of Missourians.

On October 30, 1838, fear culminated to violence as an armed mob opened fire in Hawn’s Mill, killing 14 men, three young boys, and wounding 14 others.

Griffiths said visitors should be cautious if they choose to tour Hawn’s Mill because of the occasional flooding that occurs there. A mill stone from Hawn’s Mill is located in Breckenridge, a town 10 miles away from Hawn’s Mill. If weather conditions are bad at Hawn’s Mill, visiting the mill stone is an alternative option.

“They can go to Breckenridge, and in the park there, the mill stone has been cemented in.” said Griffiths. Visit the farmland in Braymer, Missouri with your family and reflect on the resilience and lessons learned by the Latter-day Saint community amidst their tragedy that “God will never forsake us, even in our darkest moments.”

Photo by R. Scott Lloyd

Eight Witnesses Monument

If you are visiting Liberty Jail, consider also visiting the Eight Witnesses Monument.

“It’s not very far from Liberty Jail, which is a major site that a ton of people visit, but nobody ever seems to know about the Eight Witnesses Monument.” said Griffiths.

Joseph Smith was initially the only person allowed to see the gold plates, the copyright of the Book of Mormon, until the Lord eventually revealed to him that others would be allowed to see them too. The Lord provided three witnesses, then eight, to see the plates. The Testimony of the Eight Witnesses bears record of the existence of the gold plates, noting its gold appearance and engravings. In Liberty, Montana on Campbell Road, a granite monument pays homage to the Eight Witnesses, close to the graves of Christian and Peter Whitmer, two of these witnesses. “Its a nice little site that not many people know about.”