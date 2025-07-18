Church service missionary Robert Dangerfield helps Serafina Christensen, 6, and her brother Austin Christensen, 3, both from North Salt Lake, play with dancing dolls during a Pioneer Fair hosted by the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, July 20, 2024. This year's fair is set for Saturday.

In July 1847, the early Latter-day Saint pioneers arrived in the Salt Lake Valley, marking a significant moment in Utah history.

Though today we may never travel 1,000 miles across the North American Great Plains, said Natalie Bodine, events coordinator at the Church History Museum, everyone can relate to the pioneers’ grit and determination.

“A pioneer, in any sense, is someone who does something for the first time and I think that applies to any aspect of life.”

Much like the early Latter-day Saints were the first pioneers to reach the Salt Lake Valley, Bodine explained that everyone is a pioneer in their own way — whether that means being the first in your family to go to college or pursuing a different career path.

“I think there’s something that everyone can connect with as far as someone who does something because it seems either right or it’s something that they feel is necessary.”

The Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will host its annual Pioneer Fair on Saturday, providing a free, interactive education experience for the public to enhance their understanding of the early Latter-day Saint pioneers.

As guests enter the fair, they will find a variety of tents with individuals demonstrating different pioneer era skills.

“You’ve got everything from cyanotyping, to blacksmiths and quilters,” Bodine said.

The fair will also give guests the opportunity to participate in several activities. Guests can learn pioneer skills, such as helping a demonstrator sew a quilt. Some musical performances will be participatory as well, with musicians engaging the audience through questions and interaction.

Bodine said the fair’s free admission, Saturday scheduling and interactive events intended for children makes for an ideal family outing, adding that children especially tend to enjoy the fair.

In addition to watching individuals who are passionate about sharing pioneer era skills to help the community connect to the early Latter-day Saints, Bodine’s favorite part of hosting the event is watching the excitement of children that get to experience the innovation of the past.

“We live in a very digital age, and these skills are kind of unusual for a lot of these kids who are constantly on computers,” Bodine said, “It’s really fun to see them step away from some of that modern technology.”

Bodine emphasized that the fair welcomes all.

“Come and enjoy. There’s something for everyone.”