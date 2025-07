The first temple dedication of 2026 will be in southern Idaho.

On Monday, July 21, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced open house and dedication dates for the Burley Idaho Temple.

Becoming the state’s seventh house of the Lord, the Burley temple will be dedicated Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026. The single dedicatory session will be broadcast to all units in the temple district.

