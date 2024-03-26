Thanks to a variety of phone apps, it’s possible to jump into the Easter season with fun at your fingertips.

Apps that lean in to all things carrots, bunnies and eggs can add excitement to the weekend’s festivities.

App for Easter bunny photos

First up, bring a little magic to Easter morning with a simple photo editing app that allows you to photograph the Easter bunny delivering goods to your own home.

Catch Easter Bunny Magic lets you take a photo (or use one already in your camera roll) of any location and add some bunny fun to it. The free sticker options include real rabbits in different poses or cartoon versions of the Easter bunny to add to your photo. Edit the stickers for brightness, size, saturation and blur to make the photo as realistic or fantastical as you’d like.

Another use for this app is to get that Easter-themed photo you’ve always dreamed of with family or friends without actually visiting the big bunny. Using the same technique, upload or take a photo with friends or family and then add whatever type of bunny you imagine delivering your basket to the photo.

Some stickers in the app require making a purchase, including some featuring people in Easter bunny costumes — older and newer versions.

Easter games

The Yeah Bunny 2 game is similar to old school Mario Bros., but bunny style. It’s a tap-to-jump game with several worlds full of tiny creatures and 50 levels. The little bunny jumps along, freeing caged chicks, crushing creatures and collecting carrots and keys.

There’s also a social element, where you can invite friends to play with you to compare scores. You choose who can see your game activity with an “everyone” option, “friends only” or “only you.”

There is a five-second ad after each level, which you can pay to remove. The basic app is free in the Google Play Store and App Store and is rated for age 4 and up.

Easter Swap is a match three game for iPad and iPhone. The grids are full of eggs, rabbits, lilies, chocolates and other Easter delights. Tap any two to have them swap places and line up three-of-a-kind. When you get at least three in a row, they disappear.

Some reviewers didn’t like that ads popped up after level six, but it’s a satisfying, easy, addictive game. You are able to buy more moves if you run out.

And finally, Bunny Pop is another just-for-fun game that its developers call “the most relaxing color-matching adventure.” It’s a bubble shooter game that is challenging without being frustrating. The goal is to save the cute baby bunnies from the big bad wolf by aiming, matching the color and smashing the bubbles. Match three or more of the same colored bubbles to make them disappear.

Players can use the game offline and choose to pay to remove pop-up ads. It’s available for free in the Google Play Store and App Store and is rated for age 4 and up.