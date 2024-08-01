Egypt's Nada Hafez competes with United States' Elizabeth Tartakovsky in the women's individual Sabre round of 32 competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France.

Qualifying for the Olympics is a rare feat. Qualifying for the Olympics while seven months pregnant is even rarer.

Egyptian fencer Nada Hafez made it to round 16 in the individual women’s saber competition at the Paris Olympics while “carrying a little Olympian,” she revealed on Instagram after defeating American Elizabeth Tartakovsky in round 32.

According to statistical site Olympedia, just 25 women have competed in the Olympics while pregnant. Hafez is the 26th. To add perspective, there are roughly 11,040 people competing in just the 2024 Paris Olympics, per The Washington Post.

“7 MONTHS PREGNANT OLYMPIAN!” Hafez wrote on Instagram following her win.

“What appears to you as two players on the podium, they were actually three! It was me, my competitor, & my yet-to-come to our world, little baby! My baby & I had our fair share of challenges, be it both physical & emotional. The rollercoaster of pregnancy is tough on its own, but having to fight to keep the balance of life & sports was nothing short of strenuous, however worth it. I’m writing this post to say that pride fills my being for securing my place in the round of 16!” the 26-year-old continued.

“This specific Olympics was different; Three times *Olympian* but this time carrying a little Olympian one!”

Hafez previously competed in the 2021 Tokyo Games and the 2016 Rio Games, per the official Paris Olympics site. She has never medaled in the Olympic games, but won gold in team and individual saber events at the 2019 All-Africa Games.

During round 16 of the individual women’s saber competition in Paris, Hafez was defeated by Jeon Hayoung of South Korea. Though eliminated, Hafez’s fight in Paris ranked her in 16th place, a personal best for the Olympic fencer.

Hafez is a former national gymnastics champion in Egypt, as reported by CBS News. She graduated with a degree in medicine from Cairo University and currently works as a clinical pathologist.

Azerbaijani archer Yaylagül Ramazanova also pregnant

Yaylagül Ramazanova, a 34-year-old archer from Azerbaijan, is competing in the Olympics pregnant. Ramazanova is nearly seven months pregnant, per Xinhua News.

“I felt my baby kick me before I shot this last arrow, and then I shot a 10,” Ramazanova told Xinhua News.

“During the training for the Olympics, I didn’t feel uncomfortable with my pregnancy. Instead, I felt that I was not fighting alone, but fighting together with my baby.”

Is it safe to compete in the Olympics while pregnant?

After revealing she was pregnant while competing, Hafez received some criticism online. Critics argued that Hafez’s decision to compete while pregnant could harm her child.

This is not true. Physical exercise while pregnant is beneficial to the health of both the mother and the child, per National Health Service.

Egypt's Nada Hafez and United States' Elizabeth Tartakovsky compete in the women's individual Sabre round of 32 competition during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Monday, July 29, 2024, in Paris, France. | Andrew Medichini

“Exercise is not dangerous for your baby. There is evidence that active women are less likely to experience problems in later pregnancy and labor,” per National Health Service.

“Keep up your normal daily physical activity or exercise (sport, running, yoga, dancing, or even walking to the shops and back) for as long as you feel comfortable.”

While it is rare, women have competed in sport while pregnant. Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, won the Australian Open while she was two months pregnant, per the BBC.

If you are pregnant and concerned about the impact of exercise, talk to your physician. Certain health conditions can limit safe exercise.

“Before beginning or continuing an exercise program during pregnancy, consult your health care provider or midwife for recommendations on safe activities and intensity levels,” per Johns Hopkins. “Certain complications and health conditions may limit your physical activity during your pregnancy.”