Deseret News Week 24 high school star athletes of the week

Boys Basketball

Jaxon Kerekes, Riverton (Sr.)

Riverton went a perfect 5-0 in the first half of Region 3 play, and the outstanding play of Jaxon Kerekes was a big reason why.

In those five region wins he averaged 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

“Jaxon has played a huge role in our team’s success this season. He has led our team in scoring these past two seasons, but this year he’s taken his whole game to another level. He has really improved on the defensive end of the court, and his rebounding, assist, and steal numbers are all up from last year,” said Riverton coach Skyler Wilson. “He’s also getting to the free throw line more, which is great for us because he made the top 10 in state history last season at 91.9%. I’m impressed by his growth as a player, and proud of the leadership he provides to our team.”

For the season, Kerekes is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds, and he’ll look to continue his hot play in the second half of Region 3.

Girls Basketball

Ali Tripp, Cottonwood (Sr.)

A year after Cottonwood finished tied for second in Region 7, Ali Tripp and her teammates are on the verge of taking the next step as a program and claiming the elusive region title.

With Tripp leading the way averaging 18.3 point and 3.9 rebounds, Cottonwood sits at 7-0 in Region 7 this season and 13-4 overall this season.

“Ali has been a key part of the success we have had this season. Her work ethic and ability to push and make those around her better have enabled us to enjoy the success we are having. She’s a leader on and off the floor and a great representative to our school, team and community,” said Cottonwood coach Tes Soracco.

Last week in a narrow 56-55 win at Cedar Valley, Tripp led the way with 12 points. Earlier in the week she scored 18 points in a 62-35 blowout win over Uintah.

Boys Swimming

Stetson Batty, Union (So.)

Union’s Stetson Batty stood on the top podium four times at the Region 14 swim meet at North Sanpete High School last week.

The sophomore won both the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley, and then also swam a leg on Union’s winning relay teams in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

“Stetson is hard working in and out of the pool. He has been a great strength to the team and an enthusiastic competitor. Pushing himself in the pool has brought strength to his events and pulled his teammates with him. It has joy to work with Stetson and fun to see what he has accomplished as a competitor,” said Union coach Justin Schmitt.

For the season, Batty’s 100 breaststroke time of 1:08.38 from earlier in the season ranks ninth in 3A, and his 200 medley time of 2:12.69 ranks 10th. He’ll be looking to qualify for the event finals in both races at the 3A state swim meet next week at BYU.

Girls Swimming

Delaney Dolan, Judge Memorial (So.)

Sophomore Delaney Dolan enjoyed a great Region 15 meet at the Draper Pool last week as she built great momentum heading into next week’s state meet.

The Judge Memorial swimmer won both the 200 and 500 freestyle individual region titles, and then swam the lead off leg in Judge’s runner-up relay teams in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay.

“She is a leader in the pool along with her academics. She carries a 3.89 GPA all while continuing to push herself in the pool,” said Judge Memorial coach Chad Starks.

For the season, Dolan has the third-fastest time in 3A in the 200 free and second-fastest time in the 500 free. Last year she was the 3A state runner-up in both events and will be one of the favorites to finish at the top of the podium again this year.

Boys Wrestling

Easton Evans, Mountain Crest (Sr.)

Mountain Crest’s Easton Evans continued his impressive senior season at the Davie Swensen Invitational at Mountain Crest High School last weekend. He went 3-0 to finish first at 126 pounds, including a pin in the championship match.

For the season, Evans’ record now stands at 36-3. Two weeks ago he finished in fourth place out of 55 wrestlers in the 126-pound weight bracket of the Rockwell Rumble.

Evans is the defending state champ at 120 pounds and will be looking repeat as state champ in a couple weeks at the 4A state meet.

Girls Wrestling

Keilikki Nau Rarick, Westlake (So.)

The reigning 6A state champ at 235 pounds, Westlake’s Keilikki Nau Rarick hasn’t skipped a beat this season. The sophomore has enjoyed a scintillating season thus far with a 25-1 record and a No. 20 national ranking in her weight class.

“Keilikki has been an outstanding wrestler for Westlake girls wrestling. She works hard, is a great friend, and performs every time she is called up. She is a great student, amazing wrestler, and an even better person,” said Westlake coach Cody Burdett.

Rarick recently went 3-0 at the Utah Girls Dual State Championships hosted by Westlake with pins in two of her three victories.

