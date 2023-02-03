Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 3, 2023 
High school drill team: Canyon View repeats as 3A state champs

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
Canyon View performs in the state 3A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. They won the championship.

A year after ending a decade-long title drought, Canyon View’s drill team is now a repeat state champ.

Canyon View swept all three categories at the 3A drill team state meet at UVU on Friday to capture its second straight state championship and third in school history for the Talons.

Juab finished second in all three categories and was the 3A runner-up.

Rounding out the top five were South Summit, Juan Diego and Ogden.

Class 3A

Team standings

1. Canyon View.

2. Juab.

3. South Summit.

4. Juan Diego.

5. Ogden.

Military

1. Canyon View.

2. Juab.

3. Juan Diego.

4. South Summit.

5. Ogden.

Dance

1. Canyon View.

2. Juab.

3. South Summit.

4. Union.

5. Juan Diego.

Show

1. Canyon View.

2. Juab.

3. South Summit.

4. Juan Diego.

5. Ogden.

