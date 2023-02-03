High school drill team: Canyon View repeats as 3A state champs

A year after ending a decade-long title drought, Canyon View’s drill team is now a repeat state champ.

Canyon View swept all three categories at the 3A drill team state meet at UVU on Friday to capture its second straight state championship and third in school history for the Talons.

Juab finished second in all three categories and was the 3A runner-up.

Rounding out the top five were South Summit, Juan Diego and Ogden.

Class 3A

Team standings

1. Canyon View.

2. Juab.

3. South Summit.

4. Juan Diego.

5. Ogden.

Military

1. Canyon View.

2. Juab.

3. Juan Diego.

4. South Summit.

5. Ogden.

Dance

1. Canyon View.

2. Juab.

3. South Summit.

4. Union.

5. Juan Diego.

Show

1. Canyon View.

2. Juab.

3. South Summit.

4. Juan Diego.

5. Ogden.