Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 3, 2023 | 
High School Sports Sports South Sevier Utah High School Sports

High school drill team: South Sevier back on top again at 2A state championships

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school drill team: South Sevier back on top again at 2A state championships
merlin_2961493.jpg

South Sevier performs in the dance portion of the state 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

South Sevier is back on top of the 2A drill mountain.

A year ago the Rams were stunned by Kanab at the 2A drill team state championship, which halted an eight-year title streak spread between 3A and 2A. On Friday at this year’s championships at UVU, South Sevier finished first in two of three categories as it won its 13th drill team state championship in school history.

South Sevier finished first in Military and Dance en route to the title, while runner-up Kanab finished first in the Show category.

Duchesne, Gunnison Valley and North Summit rounded out the top five.

merlin_2961491.jpg

South Sevier celebrates their 2A championship in the drill team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 21
merlin_2961497.jpg

Kanab performs in the military portion of the State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. They placed in second place.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 21
merlin_2961495.jpg

Millard performs in the dance portion of the state 2A drill team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 21
merlin_2961493.jpg

South Sevier performs in the dance portion of the state 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 21
merlin_2961487.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 21
merlin_2961489.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 21
merlin_2961485.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 21
merlin_2961481.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 21
merlin_2961483.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 21
merlin_2961479.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 21
merlin_2961477.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 21
merlin_2961473.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 21
merlin_2961467.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 21
merlin_2961471.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 21
merlin_2961465.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 21
merlin_2961461.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 21
merlin_2961463.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 21
merlin_2961459.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 21
merlin_2961457.jpg

Beaver High performs in the state 2A drill team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 21
merlin_2961455.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 21
merlin_2961453.jpg

State 2A Drill Team Championships at UVU in Orem on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 21
merlin_2961491.jpg
merlin_2961497.jpg
merlin_2961495.jpg
merlin_2961493.jpg
merlin_2961487.jpg
merlin_2961489.jpg
merlin_2961485.jpg
merlin_2961481.jpg
merlin_2961483.jpg
merlin_2961479.jpg
merlin_2961477.jpg
merlin_2961473.jpg
merlin_2961467.jpg
merlin_2961471.jpg
merlin_2961465.jpg
merlin_2961461.jpg
merlin_2961463.jpg
merlin_2961459.jpg
merlin_2961457.jpg
merlin_2961455.jpg
merlin_2961453.jpg

Class 2A

Team standings

1. South Sevier.

2. Kanab.

3. Duchesne.

4. Gunnison Valley.

5. North Summit.

Military

1. South Sevier.

2. Gunnison Valley.

3. Kanab.

4. North Summit.

5. Duchesne.

Dance

1. South Sevier.

2. Kanab.

3. Duchesne.

4. Gunnison Valley.

5. North Summit.

Show

1. Kanab.

2. South Sevier.

3. San Juan.

4. Duchesne.

5. North Summit.

Next Up In Sports
How will Runnin’ Utes fare without Gabe Madsen?
How Culver’s became this NBA star’s celebratory meal of choice over Chick-fil-A
Jaxson Robinson’s surprising response when finding out he wouldn’t start vs. LMU
Why Jason Kelce is bringing an OB-GYN to the Super Bowl
Utah women rolling heading down the home stretch
In the end, Tom Brady did what he said he would