High school drill team: South Sevier back on top again at 2A state championships

South Sevier is back on top of the 2A drill mountain.

A year ago the Rams were stunned by Kanab at the 2A drill team state championship, which halted an eight-year title streak spread between 3A and 2A. On Friday at this year’s championships at UVU, South Sevier finished first in two of three categories as it won its 13th drill team state championship in school history.

South Sevier finished first in Military and Dance en route to the title, while runner-up Kanab finished first in the Show category.

Duchesne, Gunnison Valley and North Summit rounded out the top five.

Class 2A

Team standings

1. South Sevier.

2. Kanab.

3. Duchesne.

4. Gunnison Valley.

5. North Summit.

Military

1. South Sevier.

2. Gunnison Valley.

3. Kanab.

4. North Summit.

5. Duchesne.

Dance

1. South Sevier.

2. Kanab.

3. Duchesne.

4. Gunnison Valley.

5. North Summit.

Show

1. Kanab.

2. South Sevier.

3. San Juan.

4. Duchesne.

5. North Summit.