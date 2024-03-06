Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring with the return of Free Cone Day on Tuesday, March 19.

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of spring with the return of Free Cone Day on Tuesday, March 19.

“To some, longer days and budding blooms signal spring’s arrival. To us, they indicate that Free Cone Day is right around the corner. Or, as we like to think of it, the start of Treat SZN. Even if you (like us) enjoyed our world-famous DQ soft serve in the depths of winter, a cone just hits differently when the ground begins to thaw,” per a Dairy Queen press release.

“On this special day, fans flock to their local Dairy Queen restaurant to take part in the festivities. And we want you to join us this year in making this the biggest Free Cone Day ever!”

On Free Cone Day, Dairy Queen customers can get a free small vanilla soft serve cone, with no purchase necessary. The deal is only available on March 19 and limited to one cone per person.

If you are a Dairy Queen rewards member, you’ll receive double points on any food you purchase on March 19, the restaurant noted.

Dairy Queen is bringing cherry-dipped cones back

Due to popular demand, Dairy Queen is bringing back cherry-dipped cones, which the fast-food chain launched last year for a limited-time release.

“We know our fans love the Cherry Dipped Cone, and we’re excited to bring this sweet offering back for a limited time at participating locations,” a Dairy Queen spokesperson told Today. “We are always innovating our menus to showcase delicious new and fan-favorite flavors for our iconic dipped cone.”

The chain also recently announced the return of two St. Patrick’s Day desserts: the Under the Rainbow Shake and the Mint Brownie Blizzard.

According to the Dairy Queen site, the Under the Rainbow Shake is a blend of “magically fruity flavors,” rainbow sprinkles and soft serve with a whipped cream topping. The Mint Brownie Blizzard has chocolate chunks, brownie pieces and a cool mint flavor. Both treats are available for a limited time.