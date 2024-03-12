Every year in the United States, an estimated 2 million women reach the milestone of menopause, experiencing symptoms like hot flashes, night sweats, insomnia and moodiness, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Since education is power, anyone wading into the waters of menopause and those who have done a cannonball into the deep end may benefit from more knowledge on “the change.”

Many apps can help women learn more about this time of life and act as a place to track and manage symptoms.

Here’s what you need to know about using technology to manage menopause:

Caria app

Caria is an iOS and Android app that asks users to do some daily homework to get the most out of it. It recommends reading or listening to an article on an aspect of menopause each day, journaling or sharing an experience, and practicing mindfulness and stretching.

The app is full of expert-guided audio and video sessions that address the many aspects of menopause. Caria also has an online forum to connect with other women.

The app does require users to allow notifications for reminders to track symptoms each day. And most of its features are locked without a paid subscription that costs $5.99 per month or $47.99 yearly for unlimited access.

The balance app

Another app, balance, focuses more on building a community of women.

Developed by menopause specialist Dr. Louise Newsom, the website, iOS and Android app helps users learn about menopause, including treatment options, its affect on sex and relationships, and related exercises. A large section of the service features stories of women and their individual experiences.

The main part of the app is free and offers access to hundreds of expert articles, symptom tracking and the ability to generate a health report and be part of a supportive community.

A more personalized experience comes with a $98.99 yearly subscription. That gives users access to weight management, yoga and pilates classes and the ability to participate in live discussions with Dr. Newsom.

Managing hot flashes

While many symptoms can show up before or during menopause, the one I hear talked about most often among my friends and family is hot flashes. They sound miserable.

While apps can help you track those symptoms, many women may just want to know how to cool down.

The Embr Wave 2 is a $259 wearable that looks similar to a watch with a blank face. It delivers temperature sensations to the sensitive area of skin on the inside of your wrist to either cool or warm you. You push one button if you’re feeling hot, another if you’re feeling cold.

The company says the thermal sensations act as a “comfort signal to the area of the brain associated with thermoregulation, stress and emotion.” The accompanying app allows you to see patterns and customize the buttons.

You could set one button for help with falling asleep and another for a hot flash. The wristband is water resistant, comes in three colors and has a 60-day return period.

There’s also a subscription option to pay $20 per month which gets you the device, a lifetime warranty, a free case and future upgrade options.

The JisuLife Neck Fan Pro1 uses something the company calls “hurricane technology” to deliver personalized wind power. Wear the $75.99 gadget around your neck, push the power button and use the knob to control how much air you’d prefer.

The enclosed design means hair won’t get tangled. It comes with a 16 hour-long battery life and a one-year warranty. The Neck Fan Pro is super lightweight, comes in three colors and stays fairly quiet thanks to a noise reduction system.

A more basic fan that might do the trick is the JisuLife Handheld Fan Life8. This palm-sized gadget also features a flashlight and can function as a portable charger in a pinch.

You can hold it or place it on a surface to go hands-free for up to 21 hours on a full charge. The blades are safe and will automatically stop if someone touches them. It comes with a lanyard to hang it on your wrist and comes in dark blue, green, pink or white for $14.99.