Pi Day is here.

March 14 is the day we load up on pizza and pie to honor the mathematical constant pi. Here’s a list of several deals running on Pi Day. Since deals are subject to change, double-check with your specific location to make sure the deal is being honored.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and will be updated as more deals come in.

National Pi Day deals 2024

7-Eleven

7-Eleven is offering loyalty members any large pizza for $3.14, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News. Additionally, 7NOW users can get $14 off $30 using the promo code “PIDAYDEAL,” and free delivery with a purchase of $15 or more.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is offering 11-inch pizzas for $3.14 all day on March 14, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News.

Burger King

Burger King is offering big deals for its Royal Perks members all week long, per Food & Wine. On March 14, rewards members can get a free Hershey’s Sundae Pie with any purchase of $3.14 or more.

Keebler

Keebler is giving 314 people a chance to win a Pi(e) Day Prize Pack, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News. The giveaway is on Instagram and runs through March 14.

Mountain Mike’s Pizza

Mountain Mike’s is offering customers a free mini pizza with the purchase of a 20-oz. bottled beverage on March 14, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News. The order must be placed through the Mountain Mike’s app. The offer is valid at all Mountain Mike’s locations.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is offering customers a personal cheese pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any large or extra-large pizza on March 14, according to a news release shared with the Deseret News. The deal is only valid for loyalty reward members.