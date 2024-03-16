In "The Sound of Music," Julie Andrews (with guitar) as Maria sings for the von Trapp children, from left, Kym Karath as Gretl, Charmian Carr as Liesl, Angela Cartwright as Brigitta and Nicholas Hammond (back to camera) as Friedrich.

Do you have wanderlust, the strong desire to travel?

Whether you find yourself daydreaming at home, envisioning future adventures or already living out your dream destination, here are the top 22 movies that inspire wanderlust from newest to oldest.

1. ‘The Call of the Wild’ — 2020

“The Call of the Wild” follows the journey of Buck, a domesticated dog who is uprooted from his California home and transported to the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush.

Buck encounters various challenges and forms a bond with John Thornton (Harrison Ford) as he embraces his wild instincts and navigates the rugged wilderness. The film explores themes of survival, friendship and the call of nature.

If you love books, you might find the book better than the movie.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

2. ‘Hunt for the Wilderpeople’ — 2016

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople” is an adventure comedy about a rebellious city kid named Ricky (Julian Dennison) who is sent to live with his foster aunt and uncle in the New Zealand bush.

When circumstances lead to a misunderstanding about his well-being, Ricky and his cantankerous foster uncle, Hec (Sam Neill), go on the run from the authorities, sparking a nationwide manhunt. As they evade capture, the unlikely pair form a close bond while navigating the wilderness and encountering eccentric characters along the way.

This movie is absolutely hilarious and a great one for all ages.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

3. ‘Lion’ — 2016

“Lion” tells the true story of Saroo Brierley (Sunny Pawar and Dev Patel), a young Indian boy who becomes separated from his family and ends up lost on the streets of Calcutta. After being adopted by an Australian couple, Saroo grows up in Tasmania but never forgets his roots.

As an adult, he leaves on a journey to trace his biological family using Google Earth, determined to reunite with his loved ones and find closure to his past. The film explores themes of identity, family and the bonds that connect us.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

4. ‘Everest’ — 2015

“Everest” is an adventure drama based on the true events of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster. The film follows two expedition groups attempting to reach the summit of Mount Everest.

When they encounter a severe blizzard, the climbers are faced with life-threatening challenges as they fight for survival in one of the harshest environments on Earth.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Max, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

5. ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ — 2013

“The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” is an adventure comedy that follows the journey of Walter Mitty (Ben Stiller), a daydreamer who escapes his mundane life through vivid fantasies.

When Walter’s job at Life magazine is threatened and a crucial photograph goes missing, he embarks on a real-life adventure across the globe to track down the elusive photographer.

Along the way, Walter discovers his true courage and finds meaning in the ordinary moments of life.

This movie happens to be my favorite on the list!

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

6. ‘Tracks’ – 2013

“Tracks” is a biographical adventure film based on the true story of Robyn Davidson (Mia Wasikowska), who, along with her dog and four camels, takes a solo trek across the Australian Outback.

Determined to find herself and escape the constraints of society, Robyn navigates the vast and unforgiving desert landscape, facing numerous challenges and encounters along the way.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV.

7. ‘Midnight in Paris’ — 2011

“Midnight in Paris” is a romantic comedy that follows Gil (Owen Wilson), a screenwriter visiting Paris with his fiancée (Rachel McAdams) and her family.

One night, while wandering the streets alone, Gil is transported back to the 1920s, where he encounters literary figures like Ernest Hemingway, F. Scott Fitzgerald and Gertrude Stein.

This movie shows beautiful scenery and monuments in Paris.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

8. ‘The Big Year’ — 2011

“The Big Year” is a comedy film centered around the competitive world of birdwatching. The story follows three birders, Kenny (Owen Wilson), Brad (Jack Black) and Stu (Steve Martin) as they travel throughout North America for a “big year,” a year-long quest to spot as many bird species as possible.

Even if you’re not a “birder” it is still an entertaining and inspirational movie!

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Hulu, YouTube, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

9. ‘The Way’ — 2010

“The Way” follows Tom (Martin Sheen), an American doctor, who travels to France to collect the remains of his son, who died while walking the Camino de Santiago.

Overcome with grief and seeking understanding, Tom decides to embark on the pilgrimage while carrying his son’s ashes. Along the way, he encounters fellow pilgrims and finds healing.

Be careful, you may be inspired to walk the Camino yourself!

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

10. ‘Up’ — 2009

“Up” is an animated adventure film produced by Pixar Animation Studios. The story follows Carl Fredricksen (Edward Asner), a widowed elderly man who fulfills his lifelong dream of exploring South America by attaching thousands of balloons to his house and flying away.

However, Carl soon discovers that he has an unexpected stowaway: Russell (Jordan Nagai), a young Wilderness Explorer scout. Together, they go on a journey filled with danger, discovery and unexpected friendships as they encounter exotic landscapes.

Make sure to have some tissues ready.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Disney+, Apple TV, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

11. ‘Mamma Mia!’ — 2008

“Mamma Mia!” is a musical, romantic comedy film based on the Broadway musical. The story follows Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), a young woman who is about to get married on a Greek island. Eager to discover her true father’s identity, Sophie invites three men from her mother’s past to the wedding, unbeknownst to her mother, Donna (Meryl Streep).

Set to the iconic songs of ABBA, “Mamma Mia!” is set in Greece!

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

12. James Bond series (with Daniel Craig) — beginning in 2006

The James Bond movies have been released throughout the years with different actors starring as the British secret agent, 007. The most recent actor of these films is Daniel Craig.

“Skyfall” is one of my favorites where James Bond faces off against a cyberterrorist, threatening his team and past. The film goes to various locations such as Istanbul, Turkey; Shanghai, China; and the Scottish Highlands.

Rating: All are PG-13.

Where to watch: Depending on the movie, you can watch on Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV.

13. ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ — 2005

“The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” follows the lives of four teenage girls—Lena (Alexis Bledel), Tibby (Amber Tamblyn), Bridget (Blake Lively) and Carmen (America Ferrera) — who are best friends and spend their first summer apart.

Before parting ways, they discover a pair of magical jeans that miraculously fit each of them perfectly, despite their different body types. The girls decide to share the pants, mailing them to each other throughout the summer.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: YouTube, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

14. ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy — beginning in 2001

“The Lord of the Rings” trilogy follows Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) and his companions as they journey to destroy the One Ring and defeat Sauron.

While Middle-earth is not a real location, this film inspires wanderlust due to its gorgeous landscapes and different cultures seen.

Rating: All are PG-13.

Where to watch: Depending on the movie, you can watch on Max, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

15. ‘Seven Years in Tibet’ — 1997

“Seven Years in Tibet” is a biographical drama based on the true story of Austrian mountaineer Heinrich Harrer (Brad Pitt). The film follows Harrer’s journey to Tibet in the 1940s, where he becomes friends with the young Dalai Lama (Jamyang Jamtsho Wangchuk) and experiences the country’s rich culture and spiritual traditions.

As Harrer forms a bond with the Dalai Lama and gains insight into Tibetan Buddhism, he also witnesses the impact of China’s invasion of Tibet and the subsequent political turmoil.

I actually had to watch this film for a world religion class assignment. Besides seeing the diverse landscapes, it was amazing to understand other cultures and the beauty of different religions.

Rating: PG-13

Where to watch: Netflix, Apple TV, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video.

16. ‘Mission Impossible’ — beginning in 1996

The “Mission: Impossible” film series follows the adventures of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise), an operative for the Impossible Missions Force (IMF), as he undertakes daring missions to stop international threats.

One of my favorites, “Ghost Protocol” takes Hunt and his team to international locations like Dubai and Mubai after being renounced by IMF and trying to prevent a nuclear war.

Rating: All are PG-13.

Where to watch: Depending on the movie, you can watch on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

17. ‘Out of Africa’ — 1985

“Out of Africa” is a romantic drama based on a memoir. The story follows Karen (Meryl Streep) as she moves to Kenya to marry a wealthy coffee plantation owner, Baron Bror Blixen (Klaus Maria Brandauer).

However, their marriage is strained, and Karen finds solace and love in the arms of a big-game hunter, Denys Finch Hatton (Robert Redford).

This film was added due to the beautiful backdrop of Africa and its savanna.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

18. ‘Indiana Jones’ — beginning in 1981

The “Indiana Jones” film series follows the adventures of the archaeologist Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford), as he travels the globe in search of ancient artifacts while battling villains and overcoming obstacles.

The first movie, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” is a great film to start with! Jones is tasked with recovering the Ark of the Covenant before Nazis can use its power for world domination.

This film inspires wanderlust because, besides going on quests to ancient ruins and hidden tombs, viewers can see the jungles of South America or the deserts in Egypt.

Rating: PG to PG-13.

Where to watch: Depending on the movie, you can watch on Disney+, Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

19. ‘The Sound of Music’ — 1965

The last movie on this list is “The Sound of Music,” which follows the story of Maria (Julie Andrews), who becomes a governess for the seven children of a widowed Austrian naval captain, Captain von Trapp (Christopher Plummer).

Maria brings joy to the von Trapp household by teaching the children to sing. However, they soon find themselves facing the looming threat of Nazi occupation in Austria.

As the movie is set in the Austrian Alps, many individuals have traveled to the filming locations in Salzburg.

Rating: G.

Where to watch: Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

To watch most movies, you will need a subscription or rent the movies at a low fee.