Security.org calculated the rate of robbery by state, including the District of Columbia, which ranked the highest, by using the FBI’s annual crime in the United States reports.

The FBI defines robbery as “the taking or attempting to take anything of value from the care, custody or control of a person or persons by force, threat of force, violence and/or by putting the victim in fear.”

Robbery rates by state

Security.org separated robbery from murder and manslaughter, rape, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle theft.

Here are the states with the highest robbery rates, ranked from highest to lowest.

District of Columbia. Maryland. California. New Mexico. Nevada. Alaska. Illinois. Tennessee. Texas. Louisiana. New York. Arizona. Delaware. Indiana. Missouri. Alabama. North Carolina. Florida. Georgia. Ohio. Pennsylvania. Washington. New Jersey. Oklahoma. South Carolina. Colorado. Hawaii. Connecticut. Oregon. Wisconsin. Massachusetts. Michigan. Kentucky. Mississippi. Kansas. Arkansas. Minnesota. Rhode Island. Virginia. Nebraska. Utah. West Virginia. South Dakota. Iowa. New Hampshire. Montana. North Dakota. Wyoming Maine. Idaho. Vermont.

The 10 states with the highest robbery rates

Using the data from Security.org, here is more information about the 10 states with the highest robbery rates.

1. District of Columbia

Washington, D.C., spanning 68 square miles, houses the U.S. Capitol. D.C. also holds other key government structures like the White House and the Supreme Court, per National Geographic Kids.

The neighborhoods of Washington Highlands/Bellevue, North of Massachusetts (NoMa), and Columbia Heights/Mount Pleasant and Park View have the highest violent crime incidents in D.C., according to Only in Your State.

2. Maryland.

Maryland is one of the first 13 states and is located in the Eastern Seaboard. Despite its small size, Maryland offers diverse landscapes, from the Chesapeake Bay region, to the city of Baltimore and the Appalachian mountains in the west, according to Britannica.

Baltimore, Ocean City and Elkton, though popular places to visit, have higher risks of being a victim to violent crime, per Only in Your State.

3. California.

California, one of the most populous states, has huge physical contrasts. The northern coast is quite rainy compared to the desert in the south. The state also leads in agricultural production, per Britannica.

Emeryville, Oakland and San Bernardino have the highest violent crime rates in the state. Their rates rise each year, according to Property Club.

4. New Mexico.

New Mexico, bordered by Colorado, Texas and Arizona, features the Great Plains, Carlsbad Caverns and Wheeler Peak. The state also has the largest field of sand dunes at the White Sands National Monument, according to National Geographic Kids.

Española, Gallup and Artesia are considered the top dangerous places in New Mexico. Murder rates have decreased to 4.8 per 100,000 people, per year, though this is still higher compared to the U.S. average at 4.5, per Only in Your State.

5. Nevada.

Nevada is the most mountainous and driest state. The three different regions consist of the Columbia Plateau, the Sierra Nevada mountain range, and the Basin and Range Region, per National Geographic Kids.

The Las Vegas Strip, North Las Vegas and casinos in general are the most dangerous places if safety measures are not taken. While most crime happens in these areas, stay away from high traffic and high alcohol areas, according to Ladah Law Firm.

6. Alaska.

Alaska, the largest state in the U.S., is covered in a layer of permafrost and home to the largest glacier in North America. The state is bordered by Canada, seas and oceans, according to National Geographic Kids.

Kotzebue, Kenai and Anchorage rank as the most dangerous cities in Alaska. Crimes range from property to violent crime, per Only in Your State.

7. Illinois.

Illinois lies in the old industrial belt. The state is rich in coal and petroleum reserves, is a national railroad hub and has one of the world’s busiest airports, the O’Hare International Airport, per Britannica.

Chicago, Champaign and Joliet have the highest rates for murder and crime within the state, according to U.S. 104.9.

8. Tennessee.

Tennessee, found in the east, has a border defined by the Mississippi River. Geologists have divided the land into six different regions: the Unaka Mountains, the Value and Ridge region, the Cumberland Plateau, the Central Basin and the Gulf Costal Plain, according to National Geographic Kids.

Dyersburg, Memphis and Chattanooga are considered the most dangerous cities due to their crime rates, which are over 200% higher than the national average, per Property Club.

9. Texas.

Texas, originally part of Mexico, is known for agricultural wealth, industry, finance and major oil and natural gas production. Texas is the second-largest state, per Britannica.

Bellmead, Pasadena and Beaumont have had a rise in crime rates, according to Explore.com.

10. Louisiana.

Louisiana sits between Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas. You can find coastal bayous, good vegetation, and petroleum and natural gas production within the state, according to Britannica.

Monroe, Alexandria and Opelousas have high crime due to murders, burglaries and robberies, per Property Club.