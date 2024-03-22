Starting March 26, Taco Bell will offer some items for $1 on special Taco Tuesdays.

Taco Bell will soon sell some of its speciality menu items for just $1.

According to People, the chain will list three items for $1 at select times on upcoming Tuesdays. Each product will be discounted for only one hour, and customers can only buy one item at a time.

Here are the items that will be part of Taco Bell’s Taco Tuesday discount.

Mexican Pizza

Taco Bell will first discount its Mexican Pizza. On March 26, customers can get the hexagon-shaped menu item for $1 between 5 and 6 p.m. EDT.

You can get it with beef and refried beans, or with only beans if you prefer a vegetarian option, according to Taco Bell.

Chalupa

Two weeks later, on April 9, customers can get a Chalupa — a fried flatbread taco — for only $1. The discount will be available between 5 and 6 p.m. EDT.

This discount is only available to the first 30,000 customers who order it, unlike the rest of the discounted items, per People.

Grilled Cheese Burrito

On April 16, the chain will sell its Grilled Cheese Burrito for $1 from 5 to 6 p.m. EDT.

The Grilled Cheese Burrito is one of Taco Bell’s newest items. Melted cheese coats the outside of the burrito, according to the chain’s website.

The new Cantina Chicken Menu

In addition to enjoying the $1 deals, Taco Bell customers can try out the five new Cantina Chicken items that the restaurant recently added to its menu. You can order the Cantina chicken in a:

Crispy taco.

Soft taco.

Burrito.

Quesadilla.

Bowl.

Each item comes with Taco Bell’s new Avocado Verde Salsa packet — made with avocado, tomatillos and green chili peppers — and can be combined with pico de gallo, purple cabbage and/or a white corn taco shell, per USA Today.

Taco Bell rewards members can get a Crispy Cantina Chicken Taco for free from now until April 4, no purchase necessary, as the Deseret News previously reported. The coupon is only available to members who’ve joined since Feb. 9 this year.

To promote the new cantina chicken menu, the brand partnered with actor Jason Sudeikis in a TikTok video, encouraging customers to visit its locations outside of late-night hours.

“(W)hy be mean when you can have cantina chicken instead,” the video’s caption said.

@tacobell why be mean when you can have cantina chicken instead ♬ original sound - tacobell

Other new items this year

As the Deseret News previously reported, over Super Bowl weekend, the chain announced more than a dozen other items being added to its menu in 2024.

Items yet to be released include:

Cheesy Enchilada Dipping Taco.

Cheesy Street Chalupas.

Cheez-It Crunchwrap.

Crispy Chicken Nuggets.

Dulce de Leche Cinnabon Delights.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato.