A Del Taco burrito is pictured. In honor of the National Burrito Day several national restaurant chains — including Chipotle and Del Taco — are offering deals on free burritos.

Happy National Burrito Day! In honor of the holiday, several national restaurant chains — including Chipotle and Del Taco — are offering deals on free burritos.

Here are deals on free and discounted burritos on National Burrito Day this year.

When is National Burrito Day?

National Burrito Day is celebrated annually on the first Thursday of April. In 2024, the holiday will be observed on Thursday, April 4.

National Burrito Day 2024 deals

Baja Fresh

When Baja Fresh loyalty members buy a burrito from now through National Burrito Day, they will receive one for free when they use the code: BURRITO2024, according the the restaurant’s official social media page.

“This is NO April Fools Joke ‼ In honor of National Burrito Day coming up, we’ve got a BOLD offer!” the restaurant chain posted on Instagram. “Get BOGO Burritos now until April 4th when you order online or through the Baja Fresh app!”

Chipotle

In honor of National Burrito day, Chipotle is launching an interactive game, Burrito Vault. To play the game, you attempt to accurately guess two exact ingredient combinations — there are more than 1.34 billion burrito combo — if you guess correctly, the vault opens. Each player has four attempts at guessing.

The first 50,000 players who accurately create the Chipotle order will win a coupon for a buy-one-get-one-free entree. In addition, every player who accurately guesses the burrito order will be entered into Chipotle’s National Burrito Day sweepstakes and 53 players will be selected at random to win free burritos for one year.

“We are launching Burrito Vault ahead of one of our most popular Chipotdays, National Burrito Day, giving players multiple opportunities to play and win,” said Chris Brandt, chief brand officer, in a statement shared with the Deseret News. “Burrito Vault is inspired by the popularity of word puzzles, which have swept the nation and become a daily ritual for so many of our fans and team members.”

The game is available to play on April 2 and April 3.

Del Taco

On National Burrito Day, Del Taco will give customers any free burrito when they spend at least $10. The deal is only available to Del Yeah rewards members. To snag the deal, place the order through the Del Taco app or online.

El Pollo Loco

During the week of National Burrito Day, El Pollo Loco is offering a series of deals to celebrate, according to an email shared with the Deseret News.

Monday, April 1: Customers will get a $0 delivery fee on all orders placed through the El Pollo Loco app or website.

Tuesday, April 2: A $10 bonus for every $50 spent on e-gift cards.

Wednesday, April 3: The El Pollo Loco Instagram will share discount codes for free burritos and/or a discount on burritos, valid to use same day.

Thursday, April 4: El Pollo Loco rewards members will be given coupons for buy-one-get-one-free on burritos. Valid only on National Burrito Day.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers four days of exciting deals to celebrate National Burrito Day,” said Jill Adams, El Pollo Loco’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement shared with the Deseret News. “With five different burrito options, we’re sure to satisfy everyone’s cravings. Join us in celebrating and indulging in the ultimate burrito experience!”

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Exclusively on National Burrito Day, Moe’s is offering customers a buy-one-get-one-free deal on burritos and bowls when orders are placed through the restaurant’s app or website, per Today.

Additionally, on April 4, the restaurant is hosting a sweepstakes to win free burritos for a year, per a Moe’s press release. To enter, either “check in” on the Moe’s rewards app or comment on Moe’s Instagram or Facebook National Burrito Day post.

Qdoba

Qdoba rewards members can score a free burrito from the restaurant on National Burrito Day when they purchase an entrée and a drink, according the the Qdoba site. To snag the deal, check the Qdoba app on April 4 and there will be a new coupon for a free entree in your wallet. Scan the coupon when you checkout either through the app or at the restaurant.

Rubio’s

On National Burrito Day, all Rubio’s burritos will be discounted to $8.99 each. To use the deal, scan the online coupon or plug in the code BURRITO at checkout.