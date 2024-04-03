Krispy Kreme’s Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut will be available Friday, April 5, through Monday, April 8, 2024.

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the upcoming total solar eclipse with a limited-edition doughnut.

In collaboration with Oreo, the doughnut chain will release a “Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut” featuring Oreo pieces and an entire Oreo at its center.

The treat will be available from Friday, April 5, through Monday, April 8, according to a Krispy Kreme press release.

“Eclipses are rare and so is our out-of-this-world Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut. Even if you can’t be in the path of totality you can get in the path of these treats, which you will eat in totality. Stop by and get some for you and some to share so you can flex your science side and great taste at the same time,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a press release.

The “Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut” is an original glazed donut dipped in black-colored chocolate icing and topped with sliver sprinkles, a buttercream blended with Oreo bits and a whole Oreo cookie at the center.

Oreo’s Space Dunk Cookies

The new doughnut is one of a few ways that the Oreo brand is celebrating the solar eclipse.

In honor of the total solar eclipse, Oreo launched Space Dunk cookies in January. The cookies offer a peek at the creme inside thanks to a space-themed cutout.

“These out-of-this-world Space Dunk OREO cookies boldly go where no cookie has gone before, featuring our signature chocolate wafer cookies filled with two layers of cosmic flavored creme with popping candy and 5 never-before-seen galactic cutout designs including a Telescope, Astronaut, Stargaze, Shooting Star and Rocket,” according to Oreo’s official website.

“Wondering what Cosmic Creme tastes like? The pink and blue cosmic creme are marshmallow flavored.”

When is the 2024 solar eclipse?

On April 8, the total solar eclipse will pass over the United States, as the Deseret News previously reported.

A solar eclipse involves the moon completely blocking the sun. When the sun is blocked, it looks like nighttime during midday.