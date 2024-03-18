Sonic is celebrating the upcoming total solar eclipse with the new limited-edition Blackout Slush Float.

In less than a month, a total solar eclipse will pass over the United States.

You might remember the total solar eclipse of 2017 — this event will be similar, except this time the eclipse will cover more ground and last roughly twice as long, per NASA.

In honor of the rare total eclipse, several restaurants have announced new menu items inspired by space which will be made available for a limited time.

Here are five restaurants celebrating the upcoming solar eclipse with new menu items inspired by the rare event.

Oreo Space Dunk cookies

In celebration of the upcoming solar eclipse, Oreo launched Space Dunk cookies in January. They are the first-ever Oreo cookie to give a peek at what is inside — each cookie features a space-themed cutout that shows off the cookie creme.

“These out-of-this-world Space Dunk OREO cookies boldly go where no cookie has gone before, featuring our signature chocolate wafer cookies filled with two layers of cosmic flavored creme with popping candy and 5 never-before-seen galactic cutout designs including a Telescope, Astronaut, Stargaze, Shooting Star and Rocket,” according to Oreo’s official website.

“Wondering what Cosmic Creme tastes like? The pink and blue cosmic creme are marshmallow flavored.”

In addition to the space-themed cookies, Oreo is offering customers a chance to win a journey to the edge of space. In collaboration with Space Perspective — a space touring company — the winner of Oreo’s Liftoff Sweepstakes will take a “luxury capsule” powered by a space balloon 100,000 feet in the sky, per Oreo. Enter the sweepstakes at Liftoffentry.oreo.com.

Sonic Blackout Slush Float

Sonic teamed up with former NASA astronaut, International Space Station commander and longtime Sonic fan Terry Virts to create a solar eclipse-themed slush.

“I’ve been a longtime fan of SONIC and even tried to make slushes, shakes and burgers in space – and the new Blackout Slush Float creates a fun and tasty way for fans to get excited for this rare scientific phenomenon,” said Virts, per a Sonic press release. “We’ll have to wait another 20 years for the next total solar eclipse, so be sure to make plans to watch this one. I’ll be watching from my local SONIC in Texas!”

The Sonic Blackout Slush Float is a “sweet, cotton candy and dragon fruit” flavor topped with “creamy white soft serve and blue and purple galaxy-themed sprinkles,” per a Sonic press release.

Starting Monday, March 25, the Sonic Blackout Slush Float will be available nationwide for a limited time.

“There are over 400 SONIC locations in areas where the total solar eclipse will be visible, and we thought, what better way to create some fun for our fans as they experience this unique event than by introducing a new treat that’s as awe-inspiring as the eclipse itself?” said Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of Culinary & Menu Innovation at Sonic, per a press release.

Smoothie King Eclipse Berry Blitz Smoothie

On Wednesday, March 27, the smoothie restaurant chain is releasing an Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie, which is made with wild blueberries, bananas, a white grape-lemon juice blend, an apple-blueberry juice blend, blue spirulina and a protein blend, per Today. In addition to the smoothie, customers will be given a free pair of Smoothie King eclipse glasses.

Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

The ice cream brand known for releasing funky flavors such as a Ted Lasso-inspired collection will release a line of solar eclipse-themed flavors. The “Punk Stargonaut” collection will include: Super Moon, Purple Star Born, Nebula Berry and Cosmic Bloom, per Food and Wine Magazine.

“The word we kept coming back to was that sense of discovery,” Jeni’s Director of Innovation Beth Stallings told Today about creating the collection’s flavor profile. “I think about satellite images from NASA and how otherworldly the colors are.”

To intensify the flavors, Jeni’s developed fizzy popping candies for its ice creams. “Honestly, they look like little pieces of what you would imagine space to look like. And they work really well against these vibrant-hued ice creams,” Stallings told Today.

Jeni’s Punk Stargonaut collection will be available starting Thursday, March 28, for a limited time only.

Torani Galaxy Syrup

Torani’s 2024 flavor of the year is “Galaxy Syrup,” which is based on the concept of “traveling with your taste buds,” per a Torani press release. The syrup is describes as an “out-of-this-world, fantastical flavor that brings to life the molecular structure of dust clouds in space — which share the taste of juicy raspberries and dark rum,” per Torani.

“At Torani, we’re huge ‘flavor geeks’ and Puremade Galaxy Syrup is by far one of our most fun and innovative launches yet,” said Torani CEO Melanie Dulbecco, per a press release.

“For nearly 100 years, we’ve harnessed our Gold Standard Process to create amazing flavors that taste just like the real thing. Undergoing this process for Puremade Galaxy Syrup unleashed our team’s creativity and flavor expertise, and we ultimately crafted a product that’s on-trend and unlike anything else on the market.”

When is the 2024 solar eclipse?

On April 8, the total solar eclipse will pass over the United States, as reported by the Deseret News. A solar eclipse occurs when the moon completely blocks the sun — creating an effect of nighttime during midday.