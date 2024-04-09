Rian McCartan, CEO of Swig, and Nicole Tanner, owner of Swig, prepare to take orders at the drive-thru at Swig in Sandy on Friday, April 21, 2023. Swig is celebrating 14 years in business with a deal on cookies.

Swig is celebrating 14 years in business with a deal on its popular cookies.

The soda shop opened in 2010 in St. George, Utah. On Tuesday, April 9, Swig is honoring its 14th birthday with $1 Cookie Day.

At every Swig location, Swig sugar cookies will be available for $1 and cups of mini chocolate chip and sprinkle cookies will be $2.

The deal is only available on Tuesday, April 9. No purchase is necessary to get the deal.

“We’re celebrating my BIRTHDAY tomorrow with $1 COOKIE DAY!” the soda shop wrote in an Instagram post. “ALL DAY at ALL Swig locations, you can get Sugar Cookies for just $1 and Cups of Minis for just $2! So pack your car full of friends & join the PARTY!”

Last week, Swig launched mini birthday cookies to celebrate its 14th birthday. The mini birthday cookies feature rainbow sprinkles and white chocolate chips. The cookies are available in bite-sized form and sold in a sharing cup — they will be sold for $2 at Swig on Cookie Day.

“Our newest bundles of bite-sized joy will make your birthday EXTRA delicious!” Swig posted on Instagram last week. “So whether it’s your birthday or not… we just have you something to celebrate!”