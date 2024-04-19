Whether it’s toasted or prepared for a sandwich, bread can be a healthy component for most diets.

According to Today, bread has been “unfairly maligned” due to its carbohydrate content. And while it’s important to track and even limit carbs — depending on your goals — experts suggest they shouldn’t be completely cut out.

Caroline Susie, a registered dietitian, told Today that bread could be a source of protein, fiber and essential vitamins and minerals, arguing it “can be a vehicle for so many other foods.”

So what are the healthiest breads? And can it depend on your dietary needs?

It depends on your diet and health needs

Real Simple recommended to opt for bread that properly fits into your diet. And depending on what your nutritional goals are, some breads may be healthier for you than others.

For instance, choosing to eat refined or even white bread — with a limited amount of nutrients — may not achieve the most nutritional benefit, especially when it’s lacking in fiber. Eating wheat-based breads, on the other hand, may inherently provide “a whole slew” of macronutrients and micronutrients, per Real Simple.

The 5 healthiest breads

1. 100% whole wheat bread

Whole wheat bread made with the entire grain — germ, bran and endosperm — is rich in fiber and is associated with decreasing the risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease, according to Healthline.

According to Verywell Fit, whole wheat bread plays a positive role in digestive health, and may also reduce the risk of a stroke.

Caution: Some manufacturers may label breads as whole wheat (to appear healthier), even if it’s mostly made with refined flour. Healthline advises to buy bread with whole wheat listed as the first ingredient, without a larger presence of added sugars or vegetable oils.

2. Flax bread

Made with whole-grain flours and flax seeds, flax bread is a great source of alpha-linolenic acid — an omega-3 fatty acid associated with a lower risk of heart disease, per Healthline.

Flax seeds hold lignans, which can act as antioxidants and may even shield away certain cancers — although more research is needed to better understand its link to potentially reducing the risk of cancer.

3. Oat bread

Made with a combination of oats and whole-wheat flour, oat bread contains a high amount of fiber that could help with blood sugar management, according to Healthline.

Oats, themselves, hold twice as much protein as wheat, and are a source of calcium, iron and vitamin E, per Men’s Journal.

4. Rye bread

Compared to wheat bread, rye bread is a more nutritious option, per Healthline, as some research suggests that rye bread has an even smaller impact on blood sugar due to its high fiber content.

Rye may even positively affect cognitive function. According to USA Today, a 2018 study found improvements with mood and insulin/glucose tolerance with the regular consumption of rye bread — all of which are positively correlated alongside memory performance.

5. Sourdough bread

As a naturally leavened option, sourdough bread is a good option for weight loss management — as it takes longer to break down due to its resistant starches. Plus, because of its lower gluten content, it’s easier for those with gluten sensitivities or intolerances, said Josephine Wee, an assistant professor of food science at Penn State University, per Today.

In addition, a 2019 study published to the journal Aging Clinical and Experimental Research, found a decreased risk of diabetes, heart disease and cancer associated with Mediterranean populations who had a “habitual consumption of wholemeal sourdough bread.”