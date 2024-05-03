Taco Bell, the brand synonymous with late night, is tackling misconceptions that cheesy, crunchy, spicy cravings can only be satisfied late-night. Introducing the all-new, elevated Cantina Chicken Menu; including five new menu items: The Cantina Chicken Soft Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, Cantina Chicken Burrito, Cantina Chicken Quesadilla, and Cantina Chicken Bowl.

Happy Cinco de Mayo weekend!

Cinco de Mayo is this Sunday and several national restaurant chains are offering deals all weekend.

Here are the best Cinco de Mayo deals available this weekend:

Chipotle

Now through Sunday, May 5, Chipotle is offering customers a $0 delivery charge on all orders made online or through the restaurant’s app. Use the code CINCO24 to snag the deal, according to a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Del Taco

In honor of Cinco de Mayo, Del Taco is offering customers a free burrito when they make a $10 purchase. Del Taco is also offering a $0 delivery charge on orders of $15 or more, according to a press release shared with the Deseret News. These deals are available Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5.

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco’s Cinco de Mayo deals started early this week and go through the weekend.

“El Pollo Loco is offering these amazing deals to celebrate the festive occasion of Cinco de Mayo, a holiday that is widely celebrated in the United States as a day of Mexican heritage and pride,” the restaurant wrote in a press release shared with the Deseret News. “By offering these deals, the restaurant chain aims to provide customers with a fun, flavorful and tasty way to join the celebrations.”

The deals are only available to El Pollo Loco rewards members. Here are the restaurant’s weekend deals:

Friday, May 3: Buy a Carnitas Stuffed Quesadilla, get a second for free.

Saturday, May 4: Buy a 2 Carnitas Tacos Combo, get 2 Carnitas Tacos free.

Sunday, May 5: Get 2 Shredded Chicken Crunchy Tacos free when you place an online or app order of $10 or more. Delivery charge is $0 all day.

Jack in the Box

From Friday, May 3, through Sunday, May 5, Jack in the Box customers who spend $5 or more will be given their choice of free tiny tacos or a meat lovers burrito, according to Chew Boom. As always, the two tacos for 99 cents deal will still be available.

Moe’s Southwest Grill

On Cinco de Mayo, Moe’s Rewards Members can get burritos and bowls for a discounted price of $5.55. The deal is available for single-use only and can be redeemed through the Moe’s Rewards App.

If you are one of the first 30 people to be served at Moe’s on Cinco de Mayo, you will be given a free T-shirt, according to a Moe’s Instagram post.

Taco Bell

Now through Cinco de Mayo, you can get five tacos for $5 when you order through the Taco Bell app. Also, when you make a DoorDash or GrubHub Taco Bell order this weekend, you’ll get a free order of Nachos BellGrande, per Taco Bell.

When you order Nachos BellGrande through DoorDash or Postmates, you’ll get a second order for free. The deal is only available this weekend.

Taco John’s

Members of the Taco John’s rewards program will be given a free Taco Bravo when they make a purchase of $5 or more, reports Chew Boom. The deal is available on in-store and online orders to those with a Taco John’s rewards membership.