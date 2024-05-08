Mount Fuji is viewed clearly through the cool winter air, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Tokyo.

The small Japanese town of Fujikawaguchiko received worldwide attention when officials announced plans in late April to build a 2.5-meter (8.2 foot) high barrier in front of an unassuming convenience store. Its purpose: to block a popular view of Mount Fuji.

According to The Guardian, tourists commonly visited the Lawson store for a photo opportunity, capturing the striking, snow-capped peaks in the background.

But, over time, misbehaving crowds became too much for the locals.

Where is Fujikawaguchiko?

Fujikawaguchiko, which is also called Kawaguchiko, sits in the northern foothills of Mount Fuji, in the south of the Yamanashi Prefecture of Japan.

Per Travel Japan, the town is less than a two-hour commute from Tokyo on public transit and is a popular destination for locals and foreigners.

Hundreds of thousands of hikers take to the slopes of Mount Fuji each year, according to National Geographic, while other tourists visit the surrounding restaurants, lakes, museums and attractions.

What is Fujikawaguchiko known for?

Despite the large — and sometimes overwhelming — influx of visitors, many locals appreciate the business.

“Kawaguchiko is a town built on tourism,” Michie Motomochi told The Associated Press. She runs a sweet shop near the infamous photo site, and many locals like her depend on customers from “out of town.”

But two years ago, concerns arose when Lawson convenience store photos went viral. Per The Associated Press, the media sensation earned the name “Mt. Fuji Lawson.”

Swarms of tourists flocked to the area, leaving garbage and litter behind. Illegal parking, jay-walking and traffic violations became uncontrollable, even when the town hired security guards as crowd control. According to Business Insider, visitors even stood on roofs to get the perfect shot.

Last summer, a surge of accidents, pollution and environmental damage left officials lamenting the condition of sacred locations, including Mount Fuji itself. According to Time magazine, “residents of Fujikawaguchiko are taking matters into their own hands.”

How famous cities deal with annoying tourists

Construction has already begun on the 20-meter long, black mesh net that will act as a barrier between Lawson convenience store and photo-hungry sightseers. Per Reuters, the construction will conclude mid-May.

While the decision to block the iconic view is supported by many, others see it as an overreaction. Anthony Hok, from France, suggested setting up road barriers instead of blocking views.

“Too big (of a) solution for subject not as big, even if tourists are making trouble,” Hok told The Associated Press. “Doesn’t look right to me.”

Authorities in Japan aren’t happy with the barrier either, but they do find it necessary. “We don’t want to do this, but we’re desperate,” one official said, according to Business Insider.

This is not the first time cities have taken somewhat drastic measures in response to overtourism.

Venice, for example, has taken strict countermeasures to combat overcrowding, including a day-trip fee of 5 euros. Per CNBC, Venice’s Mayor Luigi Brugnaro explained in a press conference that the aim “is not to close the city, but not let it explode.”

Per Forbes, increased crowds at New York’s Statue of Liberty led the National Park Service to restrict commercial private tours to relieve congestion, reducing tours to 250,000 annually.

A representative for the Statue of Liberty Park told CNN Travel, “Commercial guided tours add to the congestion in these identified areas and prevent the free flow of visitor movement and impact public programs and the visitor experience.”