Starting May 21, McDonald’s will begin selling the Grandma McFlurry, a nostalgic treat designed to honor grandmas everywhere. This limited-time dessert features classic flavors meant to evoke fond memories of Grandma’s kitchen, according to a McDonald’s press release.

What’s in the Grandma McFlurry at McDonald’s?

The Grandma McFlurry consists of creamy vanilla soft serve mixed with chunks of homemade-style apple pie, caramel drizzle and a sprinkle of cinnamon, according to the press release.

McDonald’s created this McFlurry to bring consumers back to the warmth and love often associated with Grandma’s cooking, aiming to offer customers a comforting, familiar taste experience. The name and flavors are inspired by traditional desserts often made by grandmothers, adding a sentimental touch to the McDonald’s menu.

“Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture — inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry,” said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s, according to a McDonald’s press release.

“The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives.”

The Grandma McFlurry will be sold “while supplies last,” according to McDonald’s.

What’s new to McDonald’s in 2024?

McDonald’s has more than one new or limited-time product to look forward to this year, including:

Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy & Deluxe McCrispy: Featuring crispy chicken, Cajun ranch sauce, bacon and pickles, it’s available beginning April 22 while supplies last at participating restaurants, according to McDonald’s.

Double Big Mac: Featuring not one, not two and not three, but four beef patties, it will be available from Jan. 25 for a limited time at participating restaurants.

In addition to new products, McDonald’s is making other changes. According to Mashed, it has upgraded its burger buns, added more sauce to its Big Macs and added onions to its burger lineups.

In addition, McDonald’s is launching a space-themed, café-style version of the classic fast-food restaurant in 2024: CosMc’s. As the Deseret News previously reported, CosMc’s is already experiencing a high volume of success. With only four locations currently open, more are coming soon throughout the United States.