A cougar is pictured in the Aline W. Skaggs Wild Utah exhibit at Utah’s Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

This Memorial Day weekend promises warm weather and sunshine in Utah.

Whether you’re traveling or staying in town, there are a variety of local activities to choose from as you celebrate the holiday — plus some ways to avoid heavy crowds.

Activities for Memorial Day weekend

Dinner downtown . Downtown Provo and downtown Salt Lake City have an array of restaurants to choose from. Or, consider a short drive to another nearby city.

. Downtown Provo and downtown Salt Lake City have an array of restaurants to choose from. Or, consider a short drive to another nearby city. Utah’s Hogle Zoo . Hogle Zoo, located in Salt Lake City, has several exhibits featuring a variety of animals.

. Hogle Zoo, located in Salt Lake City, has several exhibits featuring a variety of animals. Thanksgiving Point . Thanksgiving Point hosts many events, museums and gardens.

. Thanksgiving Point hosts many events, museums and gardens. Timpanogos Cave . Timpanogos Cave is a fun way to get outdoors and explore “geologic mysteries.”

. Timpanogos Cave is a fun way to get outdoors and explore “geologic mysteries.” Hill Aerospace Museum . The Hill Aerospace Museum provides a great opportunity to appreciate Air Force artifacts without charge.

. The Hill Aerospace Museum provides a great opportunity to appreciate Air Force artifacts without charge. Utah Memorial Day Ceremony . The ceremony is held at Utah’s Capitol Building in Salt Lake City. According to the Utah Department of Veterans and Military affairs, “The event will feature remarks from Governor Spencer J. Cox and U.S. Representative Celeste Maloy, along with a special musical performance and a 21-gun salute by the Utah National Guard.”

. The ceremony is held at Utah’s Capitol Building in Salt Lake City. According to the Utah Department of Veterans and Military affairs, “The event will feature remarks from Governor Spencer J. Cox and U.S. Representative Celeste Maloy, along with a special musical performance and a 21-gun salute by the Utah National Guard.” Utah Veterans Cemetery & Memorial Park . The park “offers a beautiful panoramic view of the Wasatch Mountains and pays tribute as an honored burial ground to Veterans, their spouses, and dependent children.”

. The park “offers a beautiful panoramic view of the Wasatch Mountains and pays tribute as an honored burial ground to Veterans, their spouses, and dependent children.” 2024 Run of Remembrance . This race will be held on Memorial Day with opportunities to run a mile, a 5K and a 10K. Registration is required.

. This race will be held on Memorial Day with opportunities to run a mile, a 5K and a 10K. Registration is required. Memory Grove . The park — located in Salt Lake City — is a memorial to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

. The park — located in Salt Lake City — is a memorial to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. Memorial Day Boot Display . This event is open to the public and features a silent auction, opportunity drawing and boot display.

. This event is open to the public and features a silent auction, opportunity drawing and boot display. Local Memorial Day programs . Many cities in Utah have breakfasts, parades, community events and more. Look up information on what is happening in your hometown.

. Many cities in Utah have breakfasts, parades, community events and more. Look up information on what is happening in your hometown. Zion National Park . If you’re hoping to get outdoors, hiking in Zion National Park could be a great option.

. If you’re hoping to get outdoors, hiking in Zion National Park could be a great option. Provo Memorial Day Service. The event will be held at the Provo City Cemetery on Monday in honor of those who served in our nation’s Armed Forces.

How can I avoid crowds?

Holidays often bring crowds. Here are some options that are likely to be less crowded.