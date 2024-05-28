The Burger King logo on a sign outside a restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Burger King recently shared plans to introduce a $5 “Your Way” value meal.

Burger King recently shared plans to introduce a $5 “Your Way” value meal, according to Reuters. This announcement followed a similar one from McDonald’s, which will offer its own $5 meal deal.

These new deals come amid rising costs that would otherwise drive away customers. Fast-food companies are seeking ways to get more people eating out, Reuters reported.

What is in the $5 bag at Burger King?

Burger King’s “Your Way” meal will offer a choice of one of three sandwiches, to go with chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. It will be available for several months, according to Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s “$5 meal deal will reportedly offer a choice of a McChicken, McDouble or four-piece chicken McNuggets with fries and a drink,” USA Today reported.

The McDonald’s deal will launch in late June. Burger King plans to start offering its deal before then.

“Burger King is accelerating its value offers after three quarters of leading the industry in value traffic,” the company said in a statement to USA Today.

National Hamburger Day

In other deal news, in celebration of National Hamburger Day on May 28, Burger King is offering a promotion where customers can receive a free burger with any purchase of 70 cents or more, according to Fast Company.

The deal is for Tuesday only, so be sure to add Burger King to your lunch or dinner plans.

While at Burger King for National Hamburger Day, you can check out the new products it added to its lineup this May, including mozzarella fries, the Burger King Philly Melt and the Philly Royal Crispy Wrap, according to Alabama Life.