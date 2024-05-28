In this July 13, 2011, file photo, United Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco. On Monday, May 27, 2024, a United flight was escorted off the taxiway at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport after one of the plane’s two engines had reportedly caught fire.

On Monday, a United flight was escorted off the taxiway at the Chicago O’Hare International Airport. According to CNN, one of the plane’s two engines had reportedly caught fire. The 148 passengers were helped off the aircraft without injury.

Incidents concerning plane engine fires are very rare, per The Telegraph. Nevertheless, they can still be scary for unwary passengers.

What happened on the runway?

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, flight arrivals were “temporarily halted” for 45 minutes when the fire was reported. The aircraft was an Airbus A320 scheduled to depart around 2 p.m. to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

United officials told CNN that “the fire department and medical personnel met the aircraft out of an abundance of caution” and additionally told Fox News that no injuries were reported.

The event is one of “multiple safety issues” reported on Memorial Day weekend, according to CNN. One Southwest flight was diverted after flight attendants reported the smell of smoke, while a Spirit Airlines flight was forced to turn around after suspected mechanical problems.

Do these incidents happen often?

Issues such as a plane engine malfunctioning are a rarity. According to Wired, even when one engine is completely lost, the other can keep the aircraft running. “One engine has to have enough thrust to keep the airplane going, and even climbing if it needs to,” Ella Atkins — an aerospace engineer — told Wired.

Additionally, pilots are well prepared for any incidents that may occur when mechanical issues arise. Bob Meder — chairman of the National Association of Flight Instructors — told Wired, “Many pilots go through their entire career without a single engine failure, even though we train for it. In general, you do your memory items first for the airplane you’re flying. You’ve got an engine fire, you secure the engine and stop the flow fuel to the engine.”

As a passenger, there are ways to be aware of potential dangers on commercial flights. According to Fire Systems Inc., travelers should immediately notify crew members if they see or smell smoke. This includes smoke issuing from vents or “interior panels of the aircraft.”

In-flight safety largely depends on the cooperation of each individual passenger. Adhering to the rules — which include no smoking — will help prevent danger. Storing electronic devices properly and volunteering to help in the event of an emergency can also make a difference in the safety and well-being of passengers and crew members.