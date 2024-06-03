A Chick-fil-a customer gets ready to order lunch in Salt Lake County on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2012. Although fresh, home-cooked meals might be healthier overall, it’s not impossible to find a healthy meal on the go.

Summer comes packed with sports camps, play dates and other activities galore. When you’re in a rush traveling from one event to another and your kids are demanding a snack, fast food might look like your best option to get everyone fed.

But what if you’re trying to be healthy? People often assume that it’s impossible to eat fast food and be healthy at the same time.

Although fresh, home-cooked meals might be healthier overall, it’s not impossible to find a healthy meal on the go. Here are some of the healthiest fast-food options out there.

Healthy meal options at fast-food restaurants

Wendy’s chicken nuggets kids meal : At 246 calories, this meal ranks the lowest in terms of total calories for kid’s meals at common fast-food restaurants, according to The Bump. It is also low in saturated fats. The meal comes with chicken nuggets, apple bites and milk.

: At 246 calories, this meal ranks the lowest in terms of total calories for kid’s meals at common fast-food restaurants, according to The Bump. It is also low in saturated fats. The meal comes with chicken nuggets, apple bites and milk. Chick-fil-A five-count chicken nuggets kids meal : Grilled nuggets, a fruit cup and milk combine for 17 grams of protein, per The Bump.

: Grilled nuggets, a fruit cup and milk combine for 17 grams of protein, per The Bump. Subway’s Veggie Delite sandwich : With veggies, proteins and healthy carbohydrates, this sandwich, when teamed up with milk and applesauce, adds up to about 295 calories and plenty of healthy nutrients, according to Healthnews.

: With veggies, proteins and healthy carbohydrates, this sandwich, when teamed up with milk and applesauce, adds up to about 295 calories and plenty of healthy nutrients, according to Healthnews. Popeye’s four-piece chicken nugget meal : This kid’s meal comes with applesauce and apple juice and adds up to about 340 calories. However, per The Bump, it’s fairly high in saturated fats, at 6.5 grams for the whole meal.

: This kid’s meal comes with applesauce and apple juice and adds up to about 340 calories. However, per The Bump, it’s fairly high in saturated fats, at 6.5 grams for the whole meal. Quizno’s Triple Cheese Melt kid’s meal: Grilled cheese with milk and applesauce is a wholesome and tasty option.

Kids not interested in these options? KFC, McDonald’s, Dairy Queen, Sonic and Burger King all offer kids meals for under 500 calories, according to Healthnews.

What to look for in a meal for your kids

When evaluating whether a meal is healthy, consider the following factors:

Protein : Does the meal include lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, nuts or seeds? Protein helps with growth, muscle repair and overall health, according to the Mayo Clinic, plus protein-rich meals keep kids — and grown-ups — feeling full longer than carbs do.

: Does the meal include lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, nuts or seeds? Protein helps with growth, muscle repair and overall health, according to the Mayo Clinic, plus protein-rich meals keep kids — and grown-ups — feeling full longer than carbs do. Fruits and vegetables : The meal should include fruits and/or vegetables, which are rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber.

: The meal should include fruits and/or vegetables, which are rich in vitamins, minerals and fiber. Saturated fats and added sugars : Healthy meals are typically low in these items. Both saturated fats and added sugars can contribute to heart disease, obesity and other health issues, per the journal Progressive Cardiac Diseases. If possible, avoid fried foods (opt for grilled nuggets over fried ones, for example) and sugary drinks.

: Healthy meals are typically low in these items. Both saturated fats and added sugars can contribute to heart disease, obesity and other health issues, per the journal Progressive Cardiac Diseases. If possible, avoid fried foods (opt for grilled nuggets over fried ones, for example) and sugary drinks. Salt : The meal should also hopefully be low in salt. According to the Mayo Clinic, most American children already have too much salt in their diets. Choosing a fruit cup over fries for a side can help reduce salt intake.

: The meal should also hopefully be low in salt. According to the Mayo Clinic, most American children already have too much salt in their diets. Choosing a fruit cup over fries for a side can help reduce salt intake. Whole grains: Whole grains come with more nutrients and less of the previously mentioned fats, sugars and salt. If possible, replace white-bread burger buns and sandwich bread with whole-wheat ones.

Nutrition labels and virtual menus can help you stay on top of what your kids are eating, even when you go out to eat.