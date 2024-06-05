The exterior of Cafe Zupas in Cottonwood Heights is pictured on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022.

Summer is here, and some consumers are on the lookout for healthy meal options that a) are actually tasty and b) won’t take too long to get. Fast-food salads to the rescue!

Café Zupas, a popular sandwich, salad and soup chain with locations in Utah, Wisconsin, Ohio and five other states, has expanded its menu to fit these needs. It’s launched a brand-new Avocado Caesar Salad.

What’s in the Zupas Avocado Caesar Salad?

The Avocado Caesar Salad is a twist on a classic. It features grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, mixed lettuce greens, fresh avocado and crispy croutons, which are mixed with Caesar dressing and creamy avocado to create a smooth texture and rich flavor. There are 35 grams of protein for each large salad.

“This high protein salad is truly a perfect step into summer and Cafe Zupas is excited to offer this spin on the classic,” said Chelsea Currier, the company’s head chef, according to Newswires.

This summer salad is available for $8.79 for a regular-sized salad and $11.09 for a large size. It launched Tuesday in all 77 Café Zupas locations. Orders come with a chocolate-dipped strawberry and baguette roll.

Other refreshing fast-food salads to order this summer

Looking to add variety to your summer salad habit? Here are some other options you can order while on the go.