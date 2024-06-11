Now that the weather is finally sunny, you know what that means: It’s camping season.
Camping is the perfect way to take advantage of beautiful summer weather.
However, it can be a little tricky to help first-time campers like young children learn to enjoy time away from friends and screens.
Here are some ways, including essential products and activities, to make the family camping trip a special experience for everyone.
What to bring for the kids while camping
1. First-aid kit
A comprehensive first-aid kit is crucial to having a fun and safe time out in the forest. Ensure it includes bandages, antiseptics, tweezers and any necessary medications. It’s better to be prepared, after all.
Here’s a cute Happy Wanderer first-aid kit you can purchase from Walmart for $20.88.
2. Night-light
Fun night-lights or lanterns comfort kids who are afraid of the dark, plus prevent nighttime trips and falls. Here’s an adorable Finn the Shark lantern from the Firefly! Outdoor Gear Store for $9.88.
3. Whistle
Whistles are an essential safety tool, allowing kids to signal for help if they get lost or need assistance. They can be pretty annoying used in non-death-defying situations, however. Overall, it’s better to be safe rather than sorry.
You can get an emergency whistle from Amazon for $7.99.
4. Glow sticks
Glow sticks, glow bracelets or glow necklaces are fun and functional. They operate as makeshift nightlights and help you keep track of your kids in the dark. Get this giant glow stick party pack from Amazon for $19.39.
5. Camping blanket
Cozy, weather-resistant and easy-to-clean camping blankets are a must. These will keep kids warm during chilly nights. Check out Rumpl’s camping blanket collection for some functional and stylish options.
Activities for kids to do while camping
- Build a fire: Let the kids help build the campfire! They can gather sticks and learn the basics of fire construction and safety while dad or another adult lights it. This activity teaches responsibility and basic survival skills. Plus, it’s one of the most quintessential parts of camping.
- Put on a play: Encourage creativity by having the kids put on a play. Nature can act as their backdrop and as their prop. Alternatively, the family can split up into teams and perform skits for one another.
- Magical Flames: For $19.99, bring along a rainbow flames packet to add a magical touch to the campfire. The vibrant colors will mesmerize the kids.
- Spooky stories: Gather around the fire for some spooky stories. This timeless activity will thrill the kids. Just make sure the stories aren’t so scary that they’re up all night.
- Campfire songs: Singing campfire songs is a fun, classic and family-oriented activity. Bring along a guitar or a harmonica and pick some tunes everyone knows. This is a beautiful way to end the night of a family camping trip.