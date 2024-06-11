The Lockwood family, of Cottonwood Heights, clean up their gear after a night of camping at Great Salt Lake State Park on Saturday, June 11, 2022. There are now tent camping spots where the lake once existed.

Now that the weather is finally sunny, you know what that means: It’s camping season.

Camping is the perfect way to take advantage of beautiful summer weather.

However, it can be a little tricky to help first-time campers like young children learn to enjoy time away from friends and screens.

Here are some ways, including essential products and activities, to make the family camping trip a special experience for everyone.

What to bring for the kids while camping

1. First-aid kit

A comprehensive first-aid kit is crucial to having a fun and safe time out in the forest. Ensure it includes bandages, antiseptics, tweezers and any necessary medications. It’s better to be prepared, after all.

Here’s a cute Happy Wanderer first-aid kit you can purchase from Walmart for $20.88.

2. Night-light

Fun night-lights or lanterns comfort kids who are afraid of the dark, plus prevent nighttime trips and falls. Here’s an adorable Finn the Shark lantern from the Firefly! Outdoor Gear Store for $9.88.

3. Whistle

Whistles are an essential safety tool, allowing kids to signal for help if they get lost or need assistance. They can be pretty annoying used in non-death-defying situations, however. Overall, it’s better to be safe rather than sorry.

You can get an emergency whistle from Amazon for $7.99.

4. Glow sticks

Glow sticks, glow bracelets or glow necklaces are fun and functional. They operate as makeshift nightlights and help you keep track of your kids in the dark. Get this giant glow stick party pack from Amazon for $19.39.

5. Camping blanket

Cozy, weather-resistant and easy-to-clean camping blankets are a must. These will keep kids warm during chilly nights. Check out Rumpl’s camping blanket collection for some functional and stylish options.

Activities for kids to do while camping