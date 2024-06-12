Dillon McCormick is a 90-year old Air Force veteran that was the subject of a GoFundMe page after a former New Orleans television journalist spotted him pushing shopping carts in the extreme heat at a local Winn Dixie. Karen Ronquillo shot a quick video story about McCormick that went viral and his GoFundMe page has raised over $244,000.

A 90-year-old man working at a Winn-Dixie in New Orleans is now able to retire after a chance encounter led to over $200,000 being raised in his honor.

Karen Swensen, a former news anchor, was shopping when she noticed the man, Dillon McCormick, pushing carts in the 90-degree heat. Moved by his dedication to his work, she approached him and recorded their interaction.

“I just made 90 in November,” McCormick said at the start of the video. When asked why he was working so hard, he replied, “I got to eat.”

McCormick, an Air Force veteran, revealed that his Social Security benefits cover less than half of the $2,500 he needs each month to live, prompting him to take the job to supplement his income.

Swensen then started a GoFundMe campaign, sharing the video of her meeting with McCormick. Within a day, the campaign had raised over $200,000.

In the video, a 73-year-old shopper is seen helping McCormick push carts back to the store. When asked why he was going out of his way to assist the older man, the shopper cited the Bible: “Matthew Chapter 7, Verse 12 says all things that you want someone to do for you, do for them.”

Hoda Kotb, co-host of NBC’s “Today” show and a friend of Swensen’s, contributed to the campaign and shared McCormick’s story on Instagram, encouraging others to help.

“Let’s all help him,” she said.

In a follow-up post on the GoFundMe page, Swensen expressed gratitude to the donors.

“Together, we raised more than $220,000 in 24 hours, enough for him to retire! Should he choose to remain working, it will be just that — his choice,” she wrote. “What a delightful day awaits for him! God bless all of you and God bless our veterans.”

In an interview with WWL-TV, McCormick thanked everyone who contributed and remarked, “At my age, it’s probably a miracle.”