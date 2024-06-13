Alex Boye performs with onlookers during the Juneteenth celebration at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on June 19, 2023.

Juneteenth — June 19 — is a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in America, per History.com.

Your kids will have a day off from school and, if you work, you may be off from work. This will leave you time to celebrate. Here’s a little about the holiday and how to celebrate it in a way that will educate the whole family.

What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the federal army arrived in Galveston, Texas. They assumed control of Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been published two and half years later, and ensure that all enslaved people were set free, per History.com.

Juneteenth is America’s longest-running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, it was declared a national holiday. It is America’s newest holiday, following up from Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was declared in 1983, according to CNN.

The name “Juneteenth” blends “June” and “nineteenth” and honors the freedom and rich cultural heritage of African Americans. It celebrates the resilience of African Americans and their achievements and contributions throughout history, plus their ongoing struggle for equality and justice.

It’s a great opportunity to educate yourself and the whole family, plus take time to enjoy time together.

How to celebrate Juneteenth with the family