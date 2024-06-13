Juneteenth — June 19 — is a holiday celebrating the end of slavery in America, per History.com.
Your kids will have a day off from school and, if you work, you may be off from work. This will leave you time to celebrate. Here’s a little about the holiday and how to celebrate it in a way that will educate the whole family.
What is Juneteenth?
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when the federal army arrived in Galveston, Texas. They assumed control of Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been published two and half years later, and ensure that all enslaved people were set free, per History.com.
Juneteenth is America’s longest-running African American holiday. On June 17, 2021, it was declared a national holiday. It is America’s newest holiday, following up from Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which was declared in 1983, according to CNN.
The name “Juneteenth” blends “June” and “nineteenth” and honors the freedom and rich cultural heritage of African Americans. It celebrates the resilience of African Americans and their achievements and contributions throughout history, plus their ongoing struggle for equality and justice.
It’s a great opportunity to educate yourself and the whole family, plus take time to enjoy time together.
How to celebrate Juneteenth with the family
- Visit Black history sites: Take a trip to the Martin Luther King, Jr. memorial in Washington, D.C., or the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad monument in Maryland. If you don’t live out East, check out Black history museums, art installations and monuments in your area. Find them with a quick Google search.
- Attend Juneteenth events near you: Look for local Juneteenth events like parades, festivals and educational programs. Participating in these events means fun, food and a deeper understanding of the holiday’s significance.
- Read about Juneteenth at the library: Take your kids to the local library to find books about Juneteenth and African American history. Your library might offer special readings and programs centered on the occasion. Juneteenth-themed books suitable for kids include “Juneteenth for Maizie,” “Opal Lee and What It Means to be Free: The True Story of the Grandmother of Juneteenth” and “Juneteenth Jamboree.”
- Create popsicle stick flags: Make an easy flag out of popsicle sticks decorated in the colors of the Pan-African flag. Here are instructions from Crafting a Fun Life.
- Support Black-owned businesses: Make a family outing to a Black-owned business in your community. This is a great way to celebrate Juneteenth, get some new clothes or toys or eat out and also contribute to economic equality.