Make memories under the stars with your friends and family by throwing a bonfire. With the right food, decorations and atmosphere, your party will be the highlight of the summer, with guests sure to request it as an annual tradition.

Food to bring to the bonfire

S’mores: No bonfire is complete without s’mores! Stock up on graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate bars. Plus, ask around to learn what kind of candy your guests might like to include. Some great fillers for s’mores include Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Starbursts and York Peppermint Patties. Here are some creative s’more ideas from Shared Appetite.

Seven layer dip: This crowd-pleaser is easy to prepare and perfect for dipping with tortilla chips. Just stack refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, olives and/or whatever else you like. Here’s a recipe from Food.com.

Brats and hot dogs: These are easy to roast over the fire and always a hit. Provide a variety of condiments and buns so everyone can customize their meal just how they like it.

Campfire cones: This is an adorable tinfoil dessert consisting of ice cream cones, marshmallows, chocolate chips and whatever else you might like. You wrap it up in tinfoil and heat it over the fire for a delightfully gooey treat. Here’s a recipe from Pip and Ebby.

Lemonade: Refresh your guests with a tasty, summery fruity drink. Here’s a recipe for sparkling summer lemonade from Food Network.

How to decorate your summer bonfire