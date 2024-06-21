Tyler Newland wears colorful socks and sandals while working at CHG Healthcare Services' headquarters in Midvale on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A new trend claims that an easy way to tell Generation Z and millennials apart is by their socks. While millennials seem to prefer ankle socks, Gen Z says they prefer crew socks.

Showing your ankles might also show your age.

A new trend claims that an easy way to tell Generation Z and millennials apart is by their socks. While millennials seem to prefer ankle socks, Gen Z says they prefer crew socks.

Gen Z has previously set itself apart from millennials with their fashion choices, such as by opting to wear cargo pants instead of skinny jeans and styling their hair down the middle rather than the side.

Today, the debate centers on socks; tomorrow, it will be something else.

How did the sock war start?

In the age of social media, fashion has become a battleground between generations.

The debate over Gen Z’s preferred type of sock began in October, when a user posted a video noting that Gen Z tends to wear their socks higher, while millennials prefer ankle socks.

Commenters pointed out that for millennials, crew socks were a sign of age, showing how trends are constantly shifting and can even come full circle.

@phoebe_fitish This is exactly how to tell the difference between a millennial and gen z just by looking at their feet #millennial #genz ♬ original sound - phoebe_fitish

Other users shared their reactions to this claim, with many agreeing. Comedian Matt Bellassai joined the conversation in a video, saying, “You will pry these ankle socks off my cold, dead feet.”

The debate intensified with Gen Z celebrities sporting crew socks. Singer Billie Eilish was seen wearing red crew socks at the 2024 Golden Globes, while Vogue recently featured the headline, “Jennifer Lawrence Bravely Steps Out in Millennial Socks.”

Randy Goldberg, founder and chief brand officer of Bombas, told The New York Times that when the company started in 2013, their top seller was ankle socks.

However, in recent years, they have seen increased demand for taller sock styles. In response, they introduced a “half calf” sock, which now accounts for 5% of their total business.

Social media and fast fashion

The sock debate is just one example of how social media shapes fashion trends.

Fast fashion is known for producing low-quality, inexpensive options to meet high consumer demand. With platforms like TikTok driving fast fashion, concerns about consumerism and sustainability have come to the forefront.

According to The Washington Post, the United Nations reported that global clothing production doubled between 2000 and 2014.

The popularity of social media platforms like TikTok have exacerbated consumerism around fashion, leading to the rise of ultrafast fashion.

Fast-fashion companies like Shein and Zara experienced significant growth as a result of the pandemic and people becoming more involved in social media. Per The Washington Post, Shein allegedly made $10 billion in 2020 and around $16 billion in 2021.