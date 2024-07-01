In Chili’s Grill & Bar's first video game, art imitates life as players are challenged to save humanity from the overpriced fast-food burger.

Last week, Chili’s introduced a contest where the winner will receive free Big Smasher Burgers for life, according to the Dallas Observer.

Interested? Dust off those gaming skills, then. You’ll have to make thousands of virtual burgers in order to win thousands of real ones.

The game is called BurgerTime, and it’s a callback to the era of classic arcade gaming. Only one lucky gamer will take home the grand prize when the contest ends on July 14.

Related Best Fourth of July food specials for 2024

How do you win Chili’s burgers for life?

Create a MyChili’s Rewards account to open up BurgerTime, an app where the gamer plays as Joe ChiliHead. As Joe, you will face an onslaught of increasingly demanding burger orders from an ever-growing number of customers.

The more orders you successfully complete, the higher your score. The higher your score, the closer you are to free burgers for life. The game is meant to imitate a real-life Chili’s, which on average sells a burger every second, according to a press release.

On July 14, the contest will close, and one burger-maker will win access to as many Chili’s Big Smasher Burgers as they could ever want. They will also win an arcade cabinet. Second- and third-place winners will also receive an arcade cabinet, while the first 250 players who receive the “3 For Me” game bonus will win a free 3 For Me meal from Chili’s.

“We’re raising the stakes ... with our new Chili’s Big Smasher BurgerTime game, giving guests a virtual outlet to vent their very real frustrations with fast-food,” said George Felix, Chili’s chief marketing officer, according to a press release.

His comment references the increasing intensity of the “fast-food war” that many chains are participating in, as the Deseret News previously reported. As fast-food prices generally rise, many businesses are striving to make deals and lure customers in however they can, and Chili’s is no exception.

Other deals from Chili’s

Last year, Chili’s recently launched the 3 For Me menu, which offers three menu items for $10.99, per a press release.

The 3 For Me includes an entree, fries, endless chips and salsa, and an endless nonalcoholic drink. Chili’s also recently introduced the Big Smasher Burger as an option on the 3 For Me menu.

The Big Smasher is fittingly named with a colossal stack of cheese, red onions, lettuce, pickles, dressing and about a half-pound of beef, all smashed between two burger buns.

“We know diners are experiencing sticker shock from the rising cost of fast food, with little change to the actual quantity or quality of fast food combo meals,” said Felix, according to PR Newswire. “We believe that Chili’s 3 For Me offers better value than you’ll find in any drive-thru.”