On Thursday, Taco Bell officially stepped into the fast-food fighting ring with a huge new deal called the Luxe Craving Box, according to Yahoo Finance.

Taco Bell’s meal deal is the latest chapter in a raging value “war” taking place between fast-food chains that are fighting for customers amid difficult price increases.

What’s in the Luxe Craving Box?

The Luxe Craving Box compiles four of Taco Bell’s most popular menu options. The box, which costs $7, includes a Chalupa Supreme taco, a five-layer burrito, a double-stacked taco, chips with nacho cheese and a drink, per Yahoo Finance.

That’s “a 55% discount compared to if all items were bought separately,” the article said.

“We believe that fast food should be a luxury that every one can afford everyday,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer, per CNN.

He also shared that the Luxe Craving Box is Taco Bell’s “most abundant” deal yet. When asked if the deal is a financial loss to Taco Bell, he declined to comment.

This offering follows other Taco Bell discounts, like the $5 Taco Discovery Box and the Cravings Value menu, which features menu items priced at $3 or less, according to a press release from Taco Bell.

The new deal will run until September.

What is the fast-food deal war, and who is getting in on it?

The “fast-food war” for fast-food regulars is one of 2024′s most notable food trends.

Multiple major chains have been coming up with substantial and creative deals.

From June to July, McDonald’s is selling a combo deal for just $5, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Wendy’s is offering a $3 breakfast combo, while Burger King is selling a $5 Your Way meal, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Starbucks also has an impressively cheap $5 deal available right now, according to Fortune.

These deals come in response to inflation and supply chain issues, among other developments that are increasing food costs and fueling customer dissatisfaction. The value menu war aims to retain existing customers and draw in new ones.