Burger King is inviting guests to embrace the heat and fan the flames of an all-new Fiery Menu, which will roll out July 18.

These hot new additions promise to bring the heat and entice spice lovers.

What’s on Burger King’s ‘Fiery Menu’?

The new menu includes five hot new options — with each option more spicy than the last.

Fiery Strawberry & Sprite: This puree drink is level one spiciness. Burger King’s official press release calls it “an exclusive first of its kind” at Burger King.

Fiery Mozzarella Fries: Unlike regular mozzarella sticks, these mozzarella sticks are breaded with Fiery Calabrian pepper, and their cheesy filling includes peppers, too. This dish is spicy level two.

Fiery Bacon Whopper: This hot variation on the Whopper comes with spicy-seasoned bacon and Fiery sauce, in addition to the regular Whopper accoutrements. This dish is spicy level three.

Fiery Chicken Fries: Burger King has long sold Chicken Fries. Now available in spicy level four, this variation comes coated in Fiery seasoning and garlic pepper breading.

Fiery Bacon Royal Crispy Chicken Sandwich: This is Burger King’s new spiciest dish at level five. It comes with a chicken burger glazed in Fiery sauce, Fiery bacon and an extra layer of Fiery sauce.

“We know that our guests crave spice packed full of flavor when they come to BK, but spice looks different for everybody,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer at Burger King North America, per Burger King’s official press release.

“As a brand that is built on letting guests ‘Have It Your Way,’ we’re excited to offer a range of products that appeal to everyone — from those who want just a little kick to those who can’t get enough heat.”

Other exciting options at Burger King right now

This is Burger King’s latest effort to draw customers back in the middle of an increasingly pricy fast-food landscape, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Burger King also recently introduced the $5 “Your Way” meal, which provides a budget-friendly selection of an entree, chicken nuggets, fries and a drink. The deal launched in June and will run for several months.

“Burger King is accelerating its value offers after three quarters of leading the industry in value traffic,” the company said in a statement to USA Today.

Burger King is not alone in the fast-food industry in offering new deals and menu items to lure customers in this summer. McDonald’s new $5 value meal launched in late June, as the Deseret News recently reported, while Sonic just dropped a $1.99 menu, per Fox Business.