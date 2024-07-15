Two PanAm jets sit on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York after the airline declared bankruptcy and all operations were ceased, Dec. 5, 1991.

Former airline Pan Am is making a return in 2025 with a private jet trip that will carry passengers around the world over a 12-day period.

The airline, per Travel + Leisure, was a symbol of “the best in world aviation,” with elegantly-dressed crew members, high-quality meals and a general sense of airborne excitement.

According to Pan Am, this trip offers a reminder of “the Golden Age of travel,” bringing to mind the significance of making the journey just “as important and special as the destination.”

Pan Am’s 2025 flight

Pan Am’s 2025 flight will take 50 participants to various locations across the world, namely New York, Bermuda, Lisbon, Marseille, London and Foynes.

Passengers will stay in world-class hotels like The Waldorf Astoria in New York and The Savoy in London. The dates will be from June 27 to July 9, 2025, per their website.

According to Travel + Leisure, passengers will also enjoy a continental cuisine and an open bar on the flights, along with additional exclusive experiences. Reservations for the journey reportedly begin at $59,950 per person, which covers “flights, accommodations, most meals and drinks, and branded merchandise.”

The themed flight is called “Tracing the Transatlantic,” per Forbes, because it follows the same route as the historic “Flying Boats,” which were aircrafts used before World War II. Such vehicles gave rise to the kinds of aviation seen today, including airports and runways.

Many planned events give guests an opportunity to appreciate aviation history, including a dinner at the Flying Boat and Maritime Museum in Foynes. The Museum is the home of the only remaining B314 Flying Boat replica in the world.

CEO of Pan American World Airways Craig Carter will reportedly host the trip. “Since 1927, Pan Am has left an indelible mark on the world,” said Carter, per Forbes. “From humble beginnings as the first commercial carrier for the U.S. Air Mail, Pan Am’s founder Juan T. Trippe went on to create a vast aviation empire across the globe, literally bringing the world closer together one flight at a time.”

History of Pan Am

Pan Am was originally founded in 1927, per the Delta Flight Museum, and was “principal international air carrier of the United States for most of its lifetime.” As international travel increased, the company faced challenges and declared bankruptcy in 1991.

But the influence of Pan Am in the aviation world is undeniable. According to The National Air and Space Museum, founder of Pan American Juan T. Trippe introduced “the first regularly scheduled transpacific service” in 1935. In 1939, he opened “regular transatlantic service” with a Boeing 314 flying boat.

In an Instagram post from @panamofficial, this new journey marks “the first of many exclusive themed flights back into the luxury travel space,” according to Craig Carter.

According to Forbes, additional plans are in motion. Pan Am World Airways is reportedly planning another exclusive, personalized journey for its 100th anniversary in 2027. “Carter envisions a future where the brand graces exclusive airport lounges, private terminals, and branded merchandise, offering a new dimension of luxury in the travel industry,” per Forbes.