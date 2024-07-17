Tourists take video of the final "volcano eruption" show in front of the Mirage hotel-casino before the casino was closed on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Las Vegas.

The Mirage in Las Vegas closes its doors Wednesday. Almost 35 years after its opening in 1989, the hotel and casino is shutting down to pave the way for a huge renovation under new owners Hard Rock International, as the Deseret News previously reported.

The project will last three years, after which the building will be wiped clean of its tropical themes and decor. Reopening in its place will be Hard Rock Las Vegas, according to CNN.

Closing doors

The closing of the Mirage has left many visitors and locals feeling blue, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The Mirage’s closing was announced on May 15, according to USA Today, when the hotel posted on Facebook that operations would cease on July 17 — as well as the plans to create Hard Rock Las Vegas.

Fox5 confirmed that “the Mirage will host a closing ceremony on Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. to honor the history and legacy of the first true mega-resort on the Strip. The property will then officially close at 11 a.m.”

People walk through the atrium of the Mirage hotel-casino before it is closed on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. | Steve Marcus

As a final goodbye, many guests came to see the iconic volcano show outside the Mirage on Tuesday night, according to Fox Business. The three-minute eruption put on nightly shows before the closure.

Looking to the future

Now, Hard Rock International will be bringing new life to the resort, per CNBC. Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, told CNBC “he’s humbled and feels fortunate to be remaking the legendary integrated resort.”

“When Steve and Elaine Wynn opened the Mirage in December of 1989 ... It became a true destination,” Allen said.

According to CNN, the new resort will feature a guitar-shaped tower that’s 700 feet in height. The original Mirage volcano will reportedly be demolished to clear up space for rooms.

Because of the closure of the Mirage, an estimated 3,000 people will lose their employment, per CNBC. Jim Allen told CNBC “he hopes to rehire many of them when the new resort launches” in 2027.

Additionally, Allen said that they are already talking with some artists about long-term residency.