Wendy's kids' meal is pictured in this handout photo. Wendy’s is giving out free kids’ meals now through Monday, Sept. 2.

School is (mostly) back in session! In honor of students returning to campus, Wendy’s is giving out free kids’ meals now through Monday, Sept. 2. Here is everything you need to know about the deal.

To celebrate back-to-school season, Wendy’s is offering customers a free kids’ meal when they purchase any premium combo meal, such as Dave’s double combo, as reported by Retail Wire.

Customers can access the deal through the Wendy’s app. There is a limit to one free kids’ meal per customer, but no limit to how many times a customer can use the deal while it is still available.

A Wendy’s kids’ meal includes a choice of a cheeseburger, hamburger or four-piece chicken nuggets with a side of fries or apple slices and a drink. It also comes with a toy or a chocolate chip cookie, per Wendy’s.

Wendy’s $1 Frosty deal

As summer comes to a close, Wendy’s is ending the season with a deal on Frostys.

For six weeks — between Monday, Aug. 5, until Sunday, Sept. 15 — customers can get a small Frosty for $1.

There is no limit to how many $1 Frostys a customer can order, as reported by a Wendy’s press release. There is no purchase required to access the deal.

“As summer ends, Wendy’s is giving fans a celebratory treat that can’t be beat. Fans can choose between the Classic Chocolate Frosty or savor the final days of the seasonally inspired Triple Berry Frosty while supplies last,” the fast-food chain said, per a press release.