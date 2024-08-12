Dip, Sip and Scoop Sweet Summer Savings with Wendy’s iconic Frosty, only a $1 for a limited time.

Looking for low-cost food deals? Look no further than Wendy’s, which has announced a Nuggs Party Pack, per Yahoo Life.

In celebration of the new menu item, you can get free chicken nuggets at participating Wendy’s every Wednesday. You can also order a $1 Frosty there any day of the week, per Salon.

Here’s what you need to know to access these deals.

What is in the Nuggs Party Pack?

The Nuggs Party Pack includes 50 chicken nuggets in either the crispy or spicy variety.

“(It’s) perfect for watch parties, picnics and so much more,” Wendy’s said in a statement about the deal, per Yahoo Life.

To hype up the new deal — and attract cost-sensitive customers into their stores — Wendy’s has launched the free chicken nugget deal.

You can get six nuggets free with any purchase made on the Wendy’s app every Wednesday for the rest of the year, per Delish.

These offerings are only available at select locations. To help you obtain your fill of nuggets, Wendy’s also launched WendysNuggParty.com. A live map can help you find participating restaurants near you.

“Wendy’s is committed to celebrating our unmatched chicken nugget fandom while also delivering the value our customers have come to expect from us,” said Lindsay Radkoski, Wendy’s chief marketing officer in America, per Yahoo Life. “With exclusive deals and even bigger ways to Nugg, our Nuggs Party Pack and Wendy’s Wednesdays are all about satisfying our fans’ cravings.”

Wendy’s $1 Frosty

Until Sept. 15, you can also get a $1 Frosty at Wendy’s locations across the United States, per Salon.

Available flavors include chocolate, vanilla and Triple Berry.

Wendy’s highly successful Triple Berry Frosty was a seasonal addition to the Frosty lineup.

Wendy’s has not yet announced if a new, fall-themed flavor will replace it, but in the past, Wendy’s has offered a Pumpkin Spice Frosty and a Peppermint Frosty alongside traditional flavors like vanilla and chocolate.