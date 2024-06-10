Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty is pictured. The Frosty is a combination of three summer berries — blackberry, raspberry and strawberry.

Wendy’s has a new summer Frosty on the menu.

The fast-food chain unveiled the limited-edition flavor Triple Berry, which is now available. The Frosty is a combination of three summer berries — blackberry, raspberry and strawberry.

“Triple Berry Frosty is the juiciest flavor to join Wendy’s iconic Frosty lineup yet,” a Wendy’s spokesperson told People. “A Frosty that’s just as bright in color as it is in berry flavor, Triple Berry Frosty is the purple treat of the summer.”

The Triple Berry Frosty will replace the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, which Wendy’s introduced in March. In recent years, the fast-food chain has stayed true to a consistent Frosty cycle, introducing new limited-edition flavors roughly every season.

In addition to new, limited-edition Frosty flavors, the chocolate Frosty remains a staple on the menu. Wendy’s has released peppermint, pumpkin spice and strawberry Frosty flavors.

Is the Wendy’s Triple Berry Frosty good?

I’ll preface this by saying my bar for treats is low. I’m easy to impress.

I tried the Wendy’s Triple Berry Frosty today during lunch. I liked it! The flavor reminds me of a Go-Gurt or basically any berry yogurt. It’s far better than the peppermint Frosty and on par with the Orange Dreamsicle one.

To answer the question everyone is wondering: Is it better than the original chocolate Frosty? No.

The chocolate remains unbeatable. But I was not disappointed. I don’t think I’ll go out of my way to get a second Triple Berry Frosty, but if I find myself at Wendy’s again soon, I think it’s worth an order.

Here’s what other people are saying about the Triple Berry Frosty:

“It tastes like cough syrup, it really does,” one TikTok reviewer claimed. “I heard people say this and I didn’t believe it, it’s got a berry taste but it’s got an aftertaste that reminds me of when you take like DayQuil or that kind of cough syrup taste.”

"I hate to say the Wendy's Triple Berry Frosty was not for me - it just had that medicine taste and while the Berry taste was ok, I'd rather go with chocolate or vanilla. My wife liked it and did not notice a cough syrup kind of taste so I'm wondering if this is like how some people taste soap with cilantro. If you try the Triple Berry Frosty you'll have to let me know what you think!"

Another TikTok reviewer said: “This one definitely leans to the artificial side, favoring the strawberry and blackberry flavors. Definitely a good sweet and tart mix. I do wish it was a little more balanced and a little less artificial.”

A mother-daughter-duo who reviewed the Frosty on TikTok said it “tastes like medicine.”

“I’m a little disappointed,” they said. “I was excited for that.”