Temperatures have cooled a little since NASA data showed that July 22 was the hottest day on record and July possibly the hottest month of all time. But it’s still sweltering in many parts of the country.

So when is too hot to exercise outside? And do you know the tell-tale signs of heat-related illness?

A survey conducted last month by the University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg Public Policy Center found most people know three of the symptoms but don’t know where to find the closest cooling center. At the same time, an increasing number of people think that heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense and affecting their daily activities.

Signs of heat related-illness

The survey shows an overwhelming majority — more than two years ago — are aware that dizziness and nausea are symptoms of heated-related illness. But fewer in the survey chose red, hot, dry or damp skin, while less than half selected cold, pale and clammy skin.

Dizziness (89% compared to 86% in August 2022)

Nausea (83% compared to 79% in August 2022)

Hot, red, dry or damp skin (72%, unchanged from August 2022)

Cold, pale and clammy skin (42%, unchanged from August 2022)

Extreme heat and climate change

When Annenberg compared the latest results to its November 2023 survey, it found significantly more people say that climate change is increasing the risk of heat-related illnesses, respiratory diseases and insect-borne diseases, 67% now versus 58% then.

“More people indicate that heat waves in the United States are becoming more frequent and intense than in the past. About two-thirds (65%) believe heat waves are becoming more frequent and intense. Fifty-eight percent (58%) felt this way in November 2023, when we last asked the question. About a quarter (24%) believe heat waves are about as frequent and intense as they have always been, statistically unchanged from our earlier survey,” according to survey.

“At the same time, the proportion of people who say extreme heat has often or frequently affected their typical daily activities in the past year has increased significantly. Forty-three percent (43%) say extreme outdoor heat has often (22%) or frequently (21%) affected their daily activities, an 8-point increase compared with November 2023 (35% in total said either often or frequently.)”

Walking, running, biking in the heat

While everyone’s heat tolerance varies, once temperatures reach 95 degrees, most people should consider exercising inside, according to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. In Florida, the high school activities association doesn’t allow outdoor activities if the temperature is over 92.1 degrees.

The Annenberg survey found that 92% of people know that drinking water is better to prevent heat-related illnesses than drinking sugary drinks. Here are some tips, according to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, for exercising in the heat:

1. Time meals appropriately. Digestion produces body heat, so it is best to wait a few hours after a meal before a hot workout. Following your workout, focus on hydrating rather than eating as digestion will only make it harder for your body to return to its normal temperature.

2. Wear proper clothing. Choose sweat-wicking athletic clothing over cotton T-shirts. Long sleeves can help protect you from the sun, but less clothing and more sunscreen help sweat evaporate.

3. Hydrate before, during and after exercise. If you are working out for an hour or less, cold water is best, but consider hydrating with sports drinks for workouts lasting more than an hour.

4. Avoid direct sunlight. Working out in the shade protects your skin from direct sun exposure and can lessen the stress on your body as you try to stay cool. Find a shaded trail or do an early morning or late evening workout when the temperatures are cooler and the sunlight is less intense.

5. Lower your intensity and monitor your heart rate. Slow down your pace. A heart monitor is a good idea because it allows you to check the stress on your heart and to see how your heart rate is adjusting.

6. Always carry a phone. Let a friend or family member know where you’re going, especially if you’re exercising alone. Carry a phone so you can call for help if you experience any heat-related symptoms.