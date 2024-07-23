A hiker drinks water near the Potato Hill Trailhead of Corner Canyon in Draper on Thursday, July 18, 2024. While hiking and spending time outdoors, it is vital to stay hydrated and keep cool.

A 56-year-old woman has died while hiking in southwest Utah.

While the woman’s name and hometown have not been released, her death is believed to be heat-related, according to The Associated Press.

Emergency rescuers reportedly responded on Sunday near Quail Creek State Park and administered life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful.

The Hurricane City Police Department said in a statement that the hiker was “in distress due to not having enough water and the temperature being 106 degrees.”

Here’s more information on that deadly hike and tips on staying safe in extreme heat.

Death near a state park

Quail Creek State Park in Hurricane, Utah, is located around 130 miles northeast of Las Vegas, per USA Today.

The hiker was found unresponsive near the park, according to a statement from the local police department.

Triple-digit temperatures and a lack of water are factors believed to have contributed to this and similar deaths over the summer. A father and a daughter were found dead earlier this month after hiking in Canyonlands National Park, located near Moab.

According to Fox 13 News Utah, the individuals ran out of water in similar heat conditions. Albino Herrera Espinoza and his daughter, Beatriz Herrera, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, reportedly sent a 911 text, telling emergency services that they had gotten lost and run out of water. By the time rescuers found them, they had already died.

The effects of high temperatures

Utah is experiencing above-average heat, with increased temperatures likely to last through the start of fall. While hiking and spending time outdoors, it is vital to stay hydrated and keep cool.

If you are planning on a hike sometime soon, be sure to prepare beforehand, per CNN. Become acclimatized to the heat and work up to difficult hikes. Make sure your body is accustomed to hot weather.

Additionally, bring a lot of water and electrolytes. People may underestimate how much liquid they need to carry on hot hikes. Even if it is heavy to carry, bring as much water as you can. If you’re halfway through your supply before you reach your destination, turn back.

Finally, try to schedule your hikes and outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day, such as the mornings. Stay in the shade as much as possible to keep yourself from overheating.