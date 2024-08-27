Cliffs rise above green trees at Zion National Park on Oct. 14, 2020. Lilly Endowment Inc., an Indianapolis-based private foundation, donated $100 million to the National Park Foundation on Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, the largest ever received since its inception in 1967.

The National Park Foundation, a nonprofit organization Congress created to support national parks, received what it called a “historic” and “transformative” grant as sites across the country face increasing challenges that threaten what they have offered visitors for more than a century.

Lilly Endowment Inc., an Indianapolis-based private foundation, donated $100 million to the National Park Foundation on Monday, the largest ever received since its inception in 1967.

“The National Park Foundation is inspired by, and incredibly grateful for, this extraordinary gift from Lilly Endowment,” Will Shafroth, president and CEO of the National Park Foundation, said in a press release. “For over 50 years, private philanthropy has played a vital role in bridging the gap between park needs and available funding. This grant will allow us to supercharge our efforts to ensure our national parks are for everyone, for generations to come.”

The National Park System manages more than 400 sites across the country, including national parks, national monuments and other natural, historical and recreational areas.

How will the money be spent?

According to the park foundation, the grant will fund four key priorities:

Creating opportunities for youth and young adults that will foster a deeper understanding of history, appreciation for environmental stewardship and connection with the natural world.

Addressing critical initiatives that will ensure the health and longevity of the fragile ecosystems and diverse species that call national parks home.

Securing a future where national parks can accommodate unprecedented growth and leverage new technology, while remaining accessible and awe-inspiring for all visitors.

Delivering a more comprehensive historical narrative, including the experiences of communities whose voices and contributions have not been fully told as a part of the American story.

“Our founders were inspired by the beauty and wonders of the natural world and supportive of research and educational programs about archaeology and the cultural history of our nation,” N. Clay Robbins, chairman and CEO of Lilly Endowment, said in a statement. “We are pleased therefore to further their interests through this grant. We believe the National Park Foundation’s campaign will enhance the programming in and promote the future vibrancy of our country’s marvelous system of parks, monuments and historic sites.”

J. K. Lilly and his sons, Eli and J.K. Jr., created Lilly Endowment through gifts of stock in their pharmaceutical business, Eli Lilly and Company, in 1937.

National parks in need of repair

The National Park Foundation is in the midst of a $1 billion fundraising campaign to address “urgent” needs at national park sites.

“The impact of this gift will be felt in our parks and in surrounding communities for generations to come,” said Chuck Sams, National Park Service director. “This is a truly visionary investment and an example of how the power of philanthropy can amplify this crucial work that we all believe in so much.”

The park service had a $3.3 billion budget in the 2024 fiscal year. It also has a $23.3 billion backlog of deferred maintenance — projects that were not done as scheduled or put off to a future time, according to a July Congressional Research Service report. Other federal land management agencies also have deferred maintenance, but the park service is the largest and has drawn the most attention from lawmakers.

Sites in California have the highest estimated deferred maintenance at more than $4.4 billion, followed by those in Wyoming, Washington, D.C., and Virginia, ranging from $1.7 billion to $1.4 billion. The backlog includes improvements for paved and unpaved roads, buildings, water systems, trails, wastewater system, housing and campgrounds.

What national parks have the most visitors?

The park service reported 325.5 million recreation visits to its sites in 2023, a 4% increase over the previous year. Twenty parks had record-highs for annual visits. According to park service data, the five most visited sites in 2023 were:

Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina — 16,757,635

Golden Gate National Recreation Area in California — 14,953,882

Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee - 13,297,647

Gateway National Recreation Area in New York and New Jersey — 8,705,329

Gulf Islands National Seashore in Florida and Mississippi — 8,277,857

After the Great Smoky Mountains, the next most visited national parks are: