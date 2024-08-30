Labor Day spells the end of summer, though technically there are still about three weeks until the season changes to autumn. But it’s a three-day weekend for many people, and there’s lots going on in Utah to enjoy time with family and friends.

Here’s smattering of places to go and things to see:

Scenic lift rides at Sundance Mountain Resort

Where: Sundance Mountain Resort, Provo Canyon

When: Anytime during the weekend

What: For those who want to experience the beauty of the mountains without much effort, Sundance’s scenic lift rides offer breathtaking views. Ride up to Mandan Summit and explore hiking trails, or simply sit back and soak in the tranquility of the mountains. Visitors can also hike to Stewart Falls from the resort or Aspen Grove a little farther up the canyon.

Grand Oktoberfest Weekend

Where: Snowbird Center, Little Cottonwood Canyon

When: Saturday Aug. 31 – Monday, Sept. 2

What: Oktoberfest is an annual festival with live music, local vendors, traditional Bavarian food and drink that runs from Aug. 10 – Oct. 13 every Saturday and Sunday. The “Grand Oktoberfest Weekend,” runs the three days of Labor Day weekend with a procession happening in the Oktoberfest Halle every day from 4:10-4:20 p.m. Tickets and a schedule of events can be found online.

Camp Floyd Days

Where: Camp Floyd State Park, 69 W. Main, Fairfield

When: Monday, Sept. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

What: Step back in time at Camp Floyd Days, where you can experience life as it was during the 19th century. The event includes exhibits and demonstrations. Visit the graves of soldiers who died in the service of the country. See artifacts from Camp Floyd from the time it was occupied (1858-1861) in its museum and tour the historic Stagecoach Inn, which was in operation from 1858 to 1947, according to a press release.

Swiss Days

Where: Midway, Wasatch County

When: Friday Aug. 30 and Saturday Aug. 31

What: Get ready to immerse yourself in the rich cultural tapestry of our town’s heritage celebration. From lively musical performances to captivating dance shows and family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, according to the Swiss Days website. Dozens of arts and crafts booths and food vendors fill the center of town.

Thanksgiving Point Labor Day Luau

Where: Thanksgiving Point, Lehi

When: Monday, Sept. 2, 6 p.m.

What: Dinner of Kalua pork, Teriyaki chicken, pineapple and coconut cupcakes, and more at the base of the Waterfall Amphitheatre. Entertainment with authentic Hawaiian and Polynesian cultural performances. Tickets can be purchased online.

Magna Labor Day Car Show

Where: Magna Copper Park, 8975 W. 2600 South

When: Monday, Sept 2, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

What: The annual Labor Day Car Show features classic and custom cars of all makes and models. The event is free to attend. There’s a $20 fee to enter your vehicle in the show, which comes with a T-shirt.