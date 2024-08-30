Are you ready kids? Wendy’s is rumored to be launching a “SpongeBob Squarepants” inspired Krabby Patty meal this fall.

The Krabby Patty hamburger was immortalized by the Nickelodeon cartoon “SpongeBob Squarepants,” where the titular character grilled up Krabby Pattys at the Krusty Krab.

What seems to be an internal memo from Wendy’s was recently leaked online, revealing detailed plans for the fast-food chain’s partnership with Paramount to release an adult Krabby Patty meal on Oct. 8 for a limited time.

“To celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary, Wendy’s will introduce it’s own version of Spongebob’s Krabby Patty,” the memo reads. “This is an exciting moment for Wendy’s, and we anticipated that both QSR (quick-service restaurant) consumers and ‘SpongeBob’ fans will turn out in a big way for this limited-time experience.”

New York City food influencer Marcus Smith, also posted about the rumored “Krappy Patty Kollab” coming to Wendy’s, and revealed what will be inside, including a new Frosty flavor.

Here is what is expected to be in the Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal:

Krabby Patty: A cheeseburger topped with a fresh produce and special Krabby Patty sauce.

Hot & Crispy Fries: Natural cut potatoes, golden crisp and sprinkled with sea salt.

Natural cut potatoes, golden crisp and sprinkled with sea salt. Pineapple Under The Sea Frosty: “In honor of SpongeBob’s home, this Frosty is made with our signature Vanilla Frosty swirled with Pineapple Mango puree, offering a first-of-its-kind dessert experience for fans of all ages,” the memo said.

“While we can’t confirm what’s coming down Wendy’s innovation pipeline, we can share that we’re always looking to bring fans new menu items inspired by our fans’ cravings,” a Wendy’s spokesperson told “Today” about the rumored Krabby Patty meal.