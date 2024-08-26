Following a 13-year hiatus, Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding milkshake is back on the menu. Is it worth all the hype surrounding its return?

Chick-fil-A resurrected its Banana Pudding Milkshake on Monday after receiving “countless calls for its return” since it left the menu in 2011, per the fast food chain.

“With cooling, comforting flavors, the sweet and creamy milkshake is made with Chick-fil-A Icedream dessert mixed with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, topped with whipped cream and a cherry,” per Chick-fil-A.

The Banana Pudding-inspired shake will stay on the menu through Nov. 16, 2024, while supplies last, according to Chick-fil-A.

Is Chick-fil-A’s Banna Pudding Milkshake good? Should you try it? I tried it Monday. Here’s what I thought.

Is the Chick-fil-A Banana Pudding Milkshake good?

Yes, the Chick-fil-A Banana Pudding Milkshake is good. Is it great? That depends on how much you like banana pudding.

If you are a fan of banana pudding and other banana-flavored treats, the Chick-fil-A Banana Pudding shake is right up your alley. If banana-flavored treats are not your thing, I’d steer clear of this dessert, because it has a strong banana flavor.

The best part of the banana shake were the vanilla wafer cookie crumbles. The shake had lots of them — but I would have preferred even more! The cookie crumbles added a nice texture and flavor to the smooth, ultra-sweet shake.

I’d put Chick-fil-A’s Banana Pudding Milkshake on par with the chain’s strawberry and peach shakes, but the cookies and cream shake has a slight edge on the banana.

As much as I enjoyed the Banana Pudding Milkshake, Chick-fil-A’s seasonal Peppermint Shake is still number one. You’ve got to wait until winter for the Peppermint Shake, so in the meantime, the Banana Pudding (nearly) fills its void.

What other people are saying about the Chick-fil-A banana shake

Most reviewers are going bananas for Chick-fil-A’s banana pudding milkshake. Here’s what reviewers have said about the shake.

“Mmm. That is good! It has a good banana Jello flavor. It’s not too strong, but it definitely it banana flavored...that’s really good,” said Jam Lee Chan, a TikTok food reviewer. “This is a hit. I would give this an 8.7 out of 10.”

Mom-daughter food review duo Meg and Maddie reviewed the shake first thing Monday morning. “It is better than, honestly, I anticipated,” Meg said in the clip. “The banana flavor literally explodes in your mouth.”

“That’s so good,” added Maggie.

Another TikTok reviewer said: “Yes, It’s really good. There are little chunks of cookie in there. The banana flavor doesn’t taste artificial. I’m a guy who doesn’t like artificial banana products ... but this tastes incredible. “The flavor is so good. It just tastes like banana pudding.”