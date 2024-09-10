During this expedition, the science department discovered, mapped, and explored a new seamount with Remotely Operated Vehicle SuBastian. The seamount covers an area of about 70 sq km. The summit depth is 994m and the base is at 4,103m giving it a prominence of 3,109m over the surrounding seafloor. Hydrographic experts used the Research Vessel Falkor (too)'s EM124 multibeam echosounder to map the seamount, located 700 nautical miles west of Chile in international waters. The ship's crew has proposed a name currently under review with the GEBCO Subcommittee on Underwater Feature Names.

A team of researchers have discovered a never-before-observed ecosystem of sea life around 900 miles off the coast of Chile.

The discovery was made while scientists mapped a new “seamount” along the Nazca Ridge in international waters as part of a project led by the Schmidt Ocean Institute in collaboration with Ocean Census and the University of New Hampshire’s Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping/Joint Hydrographic Center, according to a press release from the Schmidt Ocean Institute.

Researchers uncovered a variety of unique marine creatures, including species rarely seen or entirely new to science.

According to the Schmidt Ocean Institute, the Nazca Ridge discovery was one of many important developments during a 28-day expedition in the South Pacific. Researchers explored and mapped nine other unprotected underwater features in the region.

Both the Nazca Ridge and the nearby Salas y Gómez Ridge are being considered for marine protection status, a move supported by the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research.

“Our findings highlight the remarkable diversity of these ecosystems, while simultaneously revealing the gaps in our understanding of how the seamount ecosystems are interconnected,” Tomer Ketter, co-chief scientist and Schmidt Ocean Institute marine technician, said in a statement.

“We hope the data gathered from these expeditions will help inform future policies, safeguarding these pristine environments for future generations,” Ketter added.

This expedition was the team’s third this year. The first two documented more than 150 unknown species, and the latest mission added 20 more to the growing list.

This is the first time this rare octopus species informally named the Casper octopus has been seen in the Southern Pacific. Discovered in 2016 and nicknamed Casper, the species has not been scientifically described or formally named, as no one has collected a specimen yet. While little is known about this species, scientists do know that it is one of two octopuses found in the Ocean's abyssal zone. The observation in this clip took place at 4,443 meters depth, almost three miles below the Ocean's surface. From Dive 690, a full-depth test dive of ROV SuBastian. For this test dive, the team visited a seamount outside Peru's Exclusive Economic Zone, or EEZ. The seafloor feature had a distinctive disc shape and a summit close to ROV SuBastian's max depth of 4500m. | ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Related Prehistoric fish detected in Connecticut River

Among the discoveries was the first-ever footage of a live Promachoteuthis squid, according to the Schmidt Ocean Institute. Previously, similar species had only been observed in dead samples.

The team also encountered a Casper octopus, which had never before been found in that region, and two Bathyphysa siphonophores, creatures nicknamed “flying spaghetti monsters” for their alien appearance.

“The (Casper) octopus has never been captured, so it doesn’t actually have a scientific name yet,” Jyotika Virmani, the institute’s executive director, told CNN.

The Schmidt Ocean Institute will submit its findings to the Ocean Census, an international alliance focused on advancing ocean wildlife studies and conservation.

“Across the three expeditions, we managed to map and explore 25 seamounts, which is quite a number to explore,” Virmani said. “I think we’ve got some good data as a community that could be put forward to make the case that this is a really interesting region for protection.”