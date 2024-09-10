A team of researchers have discovered a never-before-observed ecosystem of sea life around 900 miles off the coast of Chile.
The discovery was made while scientists mapped a new “seamount” along the Nazca Ridge in international waters as part of a project led by the Schmidt Ocean Institute in collaboration with Ocean Census and the University of New Hampshire’s Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping/Joint Hydrographic Center, according to a press release from the Schmidt Ocean Institute.
Researchers uncovered a variety of unique marine creatures, including species rarely seen or entirely new to science.
According to the Schmidt Ocean Institute, the Nazca Ridge discovery was one of many important developments during a 28-day expedition in the South Pacific. Researchers explored and mapped nine other unprotected underwater features in the region.
Both the Nazca Ridge and the nearby Salas y Gómez Ridge are being considered for marine protection status, a move supported by the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research.
“Our findings highlight the remarkable diversity of these ecosystems, while simultaneously revealing the gaps in our understanding of how the seamount ecosystems are interconnected,” Tomer Ketter, co-chief scientist and Schmidt Ocean Institute marine technician, said in a statement.
“We hope the data gathered from these expeditions will help inform future policies, safeguarding these pristine environments for future generations,” Ketter added.
This expedition was the team’s third this year. The first two documented more than 150 unknown species, and the latest mission added 20 more to the growing list.
Among the discoveries was the first-ever footage of a live Promachoteuthis squid, according to the Schmidt Ocean Institute. Previously, similar species had only been observed in dead samples.
The team also encountered a Casper octopus, which had never before been found in that region, and two Bathyphysa siphonophores, creatures nicknamed “flying spaghetti monsters” for their alien appearance.
“The (Casper) octopus has never been captured, so it doesn’t actually have a scientific name yet,” Jyotika Virmani, the institute’s executive director, told CNN.
The Schmidt Ocean Institute will submit its findings to the Ocean Census, an international alliance focused on advancing ocean wildlife studies and conservation.
“Across the three expeditions, we managed to map and explore 25 seamounts, which is quite a number to explore,” Virmani said. “I think we’ve got some good data as a community that could be put forward to make the case that this is a really interesting region for protection.”